GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons roll over Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek is looking for a challenge. The Dragons, however, haven’t found one yet.
The No. 1 team in Class 3A forced 22 first-half turnovers and cruised past host Jeffersonville 54-31 Tuesday night.
The 23-point victory margin was the closest thus far for the Dragons (6-0).
Still, Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen wasn’t thrilled and admitted the Dragons weren’t sharp, especially on the offensive end.
“Our energy, I thought, was very good,” he said. “We were just a little sloppy. We were sloppy at times and we’ve got to get better at that.
Creek, which hadn’t played since last Wednesday’s 71-32 win over North Harrison, found itself a little rusty at the offensive end in the first half. However, it really didn’t matter too much.
“We’re happy,” Schoen said of being 6-0 and ranked No. 1. “We have a good team. We have good players. We’re not happy with the way we played. But anytime you go on the road against a Hoosier Hills Conference team and win, that’s good for us. But I felt like we left a lot of points out there — a ton of points.”
The Dragons were ahead 18-4 at the end of the first period and led 25-4 after Savannah Kirchgessner’s 8-footer midway through the second quarter.
“Our defensive pressure can cause some trouble,” Schoen said. “We were very happy with the turnovers. We did a great job there, but we didn’t do a good job of converting those turnovers into points.”
At the half, the Dragons settled for a 32-13 cushion.
Senior forward Marissa Gasaway paced Creek with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
“She does a good job of keeping balls alive because she’s such a great athlete,” Schoen said.
Jaclyn Emly added eight points and Kynidi Striverson had seven.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Schoen said. “On any given night, anybody can have a big night. It’s a great luxury to have.”
The Red Devils (1-3), idle since Nov. 7, came back to practice a few days ago following a 14-day quarantine.
First-year Jeff coach Missy Voyles wouldn’t go into specifics, but called it a “COVID outbreak.”
Voyles said she could tell that her team hadn’t played in awhile, but expected a better performance after some positive practices the last few days.
“I thought our defense was good,” she said “It was our offense that killed us. ... It was like we went back to Game 1 all over again.”
Tatum McFarland led the Red Devils with 15 points.
The Dragons host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. tonight while Jeff is scheduled to host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.