GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons roll to repeat in holiday tourney

CHARLESTOWN — A red-hot start, fueled by some sizzling shooting, propelled Silver Creek to its second straight Charlestown Holiday Tournament title.
After beating the host Pirates 44-36 in Friday’s first game, the Dragons ran out to an 18-2 lead on Providence and never looked back en route to an 81-46 win in the final of the 44th annual tourney.
“I feel like we put together a complete game, from tip to horn,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “We had some moments there, the start of the second half I think we missed a couple layups, but then we got back on track. We’ve been waiting for that.
"I thought our energy level was really, really good. And when you make shots [it helps]. ... We think we're a really good shooting team, we just haven't shown it lately."
The Dragons did in the first quarter, hitting five 3-pointers.
Creek's Jaclyn Emly hit back-to-back 3s to start the game before Natalie Boesing scored inside for the Pioneers, who clipped Clarksville 60-34 in the second semifinal.
The Dragons then reeled off 12 straight points thanks to a conventional 3-point play by Savannah Kirchgessner, an Emme Rooney 3, Emly's steal and layup and baskets by Kynidi Striverson and Kirchgessner.
Creek cruised from there.
"We can play so much better when we’re all locked in and we can just play off of each other and move the ball. I think we just kind of realized that today and just started to build on it," said sophomore point guard Kynidi Striverson, the tournament MVP.
Emly tallied a team-high 19 points to pace four in double figures for the Dragons. Rooney added 14, Alana Striverson 13 and Kirchgessner 11 while Kynidi Striverson scored nine.
"I think it was a great team win all the way around," Kynidi Striverson said. "I think we had a lot of people who stepped up and did good stuff whenever it was needed, especially in the game this morning. Whenever we needed a bucket somebody was able to get it before we lost the lead. All around it was a great team effort. I’m really proud of us."
Boesing paced the Pioneers with a game-high 25 points, while Brigid Welch added 17.
"There were two things that we couldn’t let happen — us turn the ball over and them hit a bunch of threes — and both things happened," Providence coach Brad Burden said. "It just kind of got away from us, but the kids kept fighting, I was proud of that. They’ve got a great team and they did exactly what they needed to do and the two things that we couldn’t let happen happened."
In the consolation game, Skylar Cochran tallied 15 points — all in the second half — to lead Charlestown to a 75-23 win over Clarksville.
Peyton Crace added 14 and Heidi Chester contributed 10 off the bench for the Pirates, who led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Mackenzie Spalding paced the Generals with 14 points.
DRAGONS, PIONEERS WIN
Kynidi Striverson tallied 10 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter for the Dragons, who grew their 23-20 halftime lead to a 35-24 advantage.
However the Pirates, who lost 34-24 at Silver Creek on Nov. 20, rallied. Charlestown outscored the Dragons 9-0 over the next three-and-a-half minutes, cutting it to 35-33 on Karston Watson's basket with 6:47 left. Rooney, however, answered on the other end to end Creek's dry spell and Alana Striverson hit a 3 a short time later to give the Dragons a cushion.
Watson paced the Pirates with 14 points while Demaria King added 10. This though, may not be the last meeting this season between the two sectional foes.
"We look forward to the next time we play them," Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said.