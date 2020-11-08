SELLERSBURG — Senior Marissa Gasaway had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 63-36 victory over visiting Brown County on Saturday night.
Junior point guard Kynidi Striverson contributed 16 points, eight assists and seven steals while her older sister, Alana, added 13 points for the Dragons, who led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime.
Silver Creek (2-0) next visits Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 63, BROWN COUNTY 36
Brown County 7 11 12 6 — 36
Silver Creek 17 15 17 14 — 63
Brown County (0-1): Abby Watson 2, Abby Fleetwood 17, Adri Kritzer 7, Avery Patterson 5, Anna Fleetwood 5.
Silver Creek (2-0): Kynidi Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 5, Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway 18, Alana Striverson 13, Emme Rooney 4, Savannah Kirchgessner 4.
3-point field goals: Brown County 6 (Abby Fleetwood 3, Anna Fleetwood, Kritzer, Patterson); Silver Creek 5 (K. Striverson 3, Emly, Sierota).
