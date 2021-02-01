Last year the sectional ended in heartbreak for Silver Creek.
This year the Dragons hope it ends in celebration.
Silver Creek (18-3) goes in search of its first title in 10 years when it faces Charlestown (8-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Madison Sectional.
“It’s a tough sectional, you’ve got a bunch of teams in there that can win it,” Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. “Our path is a tough path.”
Creek appeared on the way to its sixth sectional title, and first since 2011, when it led Salem late in last February’s final. The Lions, however, rallied for a last-second 54-52 triumph on the way to a state runner-up finish.
This year, the Dragons enter the postseason ranked No. 1 in 3A while the Lions (18-2) are No. 2.
Creek is coming off the best regular season in program history. The Dragons outscored their opponents by an average of 21.3 points per game. Their only losses were to a trio of 4A foes (North Central, Westfield, Bedford North Lawrence), who enter the postseason ranked Nos. 1, 11 and 3. During its regular season, which was highlighted by a 53-49 win over then-4A No. 1 Crown Point on Jan. 2, Silver Creek went undefeated in both the Mid-Southern Conference and against 3A foes. Included in that was a 58-56 victory at Salem.
“I’m real happy with our regular season, we had some big wins,” Schoen said. “This time of the year is my favorite time of the year. You really coach for the tournament. You try to prepare your team the best you can, which was why we played the schedule we did, to really challenge ourselves and get ready for (this) week.”
If Creek can beat the Pirates on Wednesday night, then either North Harrison (12-5) or Madison (11-11) in Friday night’s semifinals they’ll likely face the Lions at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night with the sectional title on the line.
What will it take to hoist the sectional trophy?
“Consistency, whatever team can be the most consistent,” Schoen said. “We hang our hat on being able to sit down and guard people. Your offense can leave you any given night, so you’ve got to be able to play defense. Our defense has been really, really good all year and that’s what’s going to carry us.”
“(Another key) is just us being mature. We went through it last year. I think we trailed every game in the sectional. I think our maturity will be key, us staying mature and staying calm and not getting anxious and just accepting the pressure. ... This time of year you just want to survive and advance.”
Below is a quick glance at each of the sectionals involving our area teams, and those squads.
.
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: Jennings County (14-6) vs. Seymour (10-9), 6 p.m.
Game 2: Bedford NL (18-2) vs. New Albany (6-15), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Floyd Central (7-14) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Jeffersonville (6-11) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
FLOYD CENTRAL
Record: 7-14.
Sectional titles: Six (1978, 1982, 1990, 1992, 1993, 2010).
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Keegan Kaiser 8.5 points per game; junior wing Kendall Brown 8.4 ppg; senior wing guard Grace Suer 6.3 ppg.
Coach Randy Gianfagna says: "Bedford is still the favorite until someone beats them. I believe they have won nine sectionals in a row. ... We finished the season playing much better. We finally have everyone healthy and we're looking forward to sectional play."
JEFFERSONVILLE
Record: 6-11.
Sectional titles: 14 (1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1989, 1991, 1994, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011).
Statistical leaders: Sophomore guard Tatum McFarland 9.5 ppg, 3 rebounds per game; senior forward Aija Estes 7.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg; sophomore guard Sophia Reese 6.1 ppg; junior wing Nevaeh Bates 4.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg; freshman guard Elle Marble 4.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg.
Coach Missy Voyles says: "This team has faced a lot of adversity throughout this season. They lost three varsity players to injuries over the summer, started the season 1-7 and then lost four more varsity players — of which only one will return for sectionals — in the month of January, but they don’t quit. They have kept fighting and finished the regular season winning five of their last nine games."
NEW ALBANY
Record: 6-15.
Sectional titles: 12 (1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002).
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Taylor Treat 12.4 ppg, 2.9 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game; junior wing Vanessa Burns 7.6 ppg; senior forward Layne Burke 7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg; junior guard Maleea Roland 6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg.
Coach Shelby Gliebe says: “Our record doesn't indicate the improvements we've made and the ability we have on the roster when we put it all together for 32 minutes. We have a very tough draw with BNL on Tuesday night, but it will be a great test for us to see how far we've come since December 5th (a 73-34 loss at Bedford) and I am extremely confident in our girls and my staff that we are ready for the challenge."
.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: Salem (18-2) vs. Corydon Central (10-10), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: Charlestown (8-10) vs. Silver Creek (18-3), 6 p.m.
Game 3: North Harrison (12-5) vs. Madison (11-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 4: Scottsburg (8-14) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
CHARLESTOWN
Record: 8-10.
Sectional titles: 10 (1981, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010).
Statistical leaders: Freshmanforward Kennedy Coleman 11.4 ppg; freshman guard Maddie Nipper 9.8 ppg; senior guard Skylar Cochran 9.6 ppg; junior forward Demaria King 9.5 ppg; sophomore guard Laney Hawkins 9 ppg.
SILVER CREEK
Record: 18-3.
Sectional titles: Five (1986, 1987, 1995, 1997, 2011).
Statistical leaders: Senior wing Alana Striverson 12.9 ppg; senior center Marissa Gasaway 12.1 ppg; Jaclyn Emly 11.5 ppg; Kynidi Striverson 10.2 ppg.
.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: Clarksville (7-15) vs. Providence (7-15), 6 p.m.
Game 2: Austin (10-12) vs. Crawford County (7-15), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Eastern (11-9) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Henryville (7-12) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
CLARKSVILLE
Record: 7-15.
Sectional titles: Three (1984, 1986, 1987).
Statistical leaders: Senior center Jasmine Walker 14.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg; senior wing Kylie Perez 8.1 ppg; senior guard Myah Bagshaw 3.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg.
Coach Amanda Carmichael says: “Eastern would have to be the sectional favorite. They are the defending champs and are 5-0 this season against sectional opponents."
HENRYVILLE
Record: 7-12.
Sectional titles: One (1994).
Statistical leaders: Senior guard Riley Nunn 10 ppg; senior guard Avery King 6 ppg; junior forward Kaitlyn D'Angelo 6 ppg.
PROVIDENCE
Record: 6-15.
Sectional titles: Two (2015, 2016).
Statistical leaders: Freshman forward Sydney Waldron 6.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg; sophomore center Hailey Crisp 5.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg; sophomore wing Lillie Weber 4.9 ppg, 6 rpg; freshman guard Paris Harrod 4.5 ppg; freshman wing Lilly Kaiser 4.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg.
Coach Brad Burden says: “I am so proud of how much this young team has improved throughout the season. This, once again, is a very tough and competitive sectional. We feel like if we shoot the ball well we will have a chance to advance and move forward."
.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tonight
Game 1: CAI (1-20) vs. Rock Creek (2-8), 6 p.m.
Game 2: South Central (1-12) vs. Borden (11-8), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Lanesville (19-3) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: New Washington (7-11) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
BORDEN
Record: 11-8.
Sectional titles: 12 (1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 2002, 2003, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).
Statistical leaders: Sophomore guard Emily Cissell 14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg; sophomore guard Kaela Rose 5.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg; junior guard Caitlyn Cook 4.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg; senior guard Kaylie Magallanes 4.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg; senior guard Grace Hall 3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg.
Coach Matt Vick says: “I think Lanesville is, by far, the favorite in our sectional. Their record and their past success show that they are the team to beat. I think my team is capable of making some noise in our sectional. For us, it's all about valuing the basketball and limiting our mistakes. The regular season, overall, was a good season. I thought there were some games that we could've had a different result, but all in all I think we had a good season. Hopefully that carries over to the postseason."
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Record: 1-20.
Sectional titles: None.
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Ashlin Owen 5.7 ppg; senior forward Ella McCoy 5.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg; freshman guard Brooklyn Shields 4.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg.
Coach Carson Casey says: “It has been so fun to watch this team learn the game and improve day-in and day-out. Almost all of our girls had never played basketball before this year, so we had a lot of catching up to do to try to play at a high level of competition. I cannot say enough about how hard they have worked this year, and I am excited to build on it."
NEW WASHINGTON
Record: 7-11.
Sectional titles: Six (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2013).
Statistical leaders: Freshman guard Kaidin James 12.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.9 spg; sophomore guard Macy Fields 2.1 apg.
Coach Kirsti Holloway says: “This season has presented challenges for us to work through just like everyone else. But, I am so thankful that I have been able to go through them with this group of young women who genuinely enjoy being in the gym together. I couldn't ask for a more teachable group to coach. They have persevered through pains of inexperience and it is a blessing to see them grow every day."
"I am thankful and excited for the opportunity our team has to play as there is nothing quite like tournament time in Indiana. Our hope is that we apply the lessons we have learned during the regular season — value every possession, defend personnel correctly and just keep flyin'."
ROCK CREEK
Record: 2-8.
Sectional titles: None.
Statistical leaders: Senior guard Leah Thompson 12.9 ppg; freshman guard Chloe Carter 11.5 ppg.
