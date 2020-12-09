GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons stay perfect with win

FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek set the tone early en route to a 79-37 win over host Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
The unbeaten Dragons (8-0) made it clear from the start that the Class 4A Highlanders were out-matched. And it wasn’t as if Floyd Central didn’t put together a nice effort, but Silver Creek was able to score almost at will from the opening tip.
“The last two road games, we’ve had a slow start. We emphasized that we wanted to get off to a good start and we did,” Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. “It was a huge key for us to get out of the gate quick.”
Creek ran out to a 13-0 lead in the first 2 minutes, 45 seconds.
The Dragons game-starting run included a putback by 6-foot-1 senior forward Marissa Gasaway, a 3-pointer by senior guard Alana Striverson, another putback and old-fashioned three-point play by Gasaway, a basket by junior guard Kynidi Striverson and a three-point play by her older sister, Alana.
“It helps when you’re making shots,” Schoen said.
Floyd Central fought back after that. The Highlanders got their first points on a field goal by senior guard Sophie Gasaway and a pair of buckets from junior guard Keegan Kaiser to make it 20-6.
A three-point play by Floyd Central senior forward Grace Suer made it 25-9 late in the quarter before Creek’s Jaclyn Emly knocked down a 3 to make it 28-9 heading into the second.
“Our defense led to easy buckets for us,” said Schoen, referring to five Floyd Central turnovers in the first quarter.
After the turnovers in the first quarter, the Highlanders were able to protect the ball better in the second, and were also able to occasionally break the Silver Creek press for buckets. But occasionally wasn’t enough as the Dragons continued to score.
The lead briefly eclipsed 30 in the first half, at 50-19, after a putback by Marissa Gasaway inside the final minute. Floyd Central (2-3) answered that with a 3-pointer by junior forward Kendall Brown to make it 50-22 at the break.
The lead broke 40 after two free throws by junior guard Sydney Sierota at the 3:13 mark of the third quarter. The Dragons outscored Floyd Central 19-3 in the period to take a 69-25 going into the final frame.
Silver Creek finished with five players in double figures, led by Gasaway and Kynidi Stiverson’s 18 points apiece. Sierota added 12 off the bench while Alana Striverson and Emly netted 11 each.
“It was fun to watch, the ball was just zipping,” Schoen said of his team’s ball movement. “Someone would have an open shot, but their teammate had a better shot and they would make that next pass. We have multiple people on the floor who can score.”
The Dragons hit 12 3-pointers to almost account for as many points from long range (36) as the Floyd Central total.
Kaiser scored 16 points to pace the Highlanders, who host Bloomington North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Creek, meanwhile, is off until it visits Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.