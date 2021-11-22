GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons stay perfect

SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek was tested early by visiting Corydon Central, but by game’s end the home team passed the exam with flying colors.
The Dragons placed five players in double figures and hit 11 3-pointers en route to a 69-40 win over the Panthers in a Mid-Southern Conference clash, as well as a battle of unbeatens, Monday night.
Lacey Tingle led all scorers with 18 points, highlighted by a trio of triples, for reigning state champion Creek (6-0, 2-0), which has now won 16 straight games.
Emme Rooney added 17, including 14 in the second half, while Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Merideth Wilkinson scored 11 apiece. Hallie Foley contributed 10 off the bench for the Dragons, who handed Corydon (7-1, 1-1) its first setback of the season.
“Most of our success is just trusting each other, everyone doing their part,” said Tingle, who was the only Dragon to score in each quarter. “We work a lot on shooting and we trust each other that the extra pass is going to result in an open shot and someone is going to make it.”
Mason-Striverson also hit three 3s and joined the 1,000-point club in the third quarter.
“It was unexpected, I literally had no idea,” the Evansville-signee said with a smile. “So it was kind of like ‘Woo-hoo’ at the timeout and then it was time to get back in the game. It is a really great accomplishment and all I know is I couldn’t do anything without my teammates always picking me up. We trust each other so much and that goes a long way. I trust my teammates to make shots if I get collapsed on. I’m going to kick it out every time.”
Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen has now coached three 1,000-point scorers, and is a member of the club himself from his playing days at South Central.
“That’s an elite milestone to accomplish, especially coming from the point guard position,” Schoen said. “She does a little bit of everything for us. I’m very proud of her. As a former player, I know how much of a big deal it is to get 1,000 points in Indiana.”
Early on the previously perfect Panthers hit five of their first six shot attempts and led 12-7 midway through the first period. Creek, though, settled down and ended the opening frame with a 10-4 run to lead by one at the first stop.
“They are a very good basketball team,” Schoen said of Corydon. “(Panthers coach) Josh (Conrad) was changing things up on us and did a really great job of getting on our wings and making us catch the ball a little higher than we wanted to. Defensively, I thought we made quite a few miscommunications that led to some easy points for them.”
Foley sparked the Creekers in the second period. The junior guard pumped in eight points, including two triples, in the second stanza as the hosts pushed their lead to 32-24 by intermission.
“We were just talking about Hallie’s hustle after the game,” Schoen said. “We know everyone is going to talk about her 3s, but her hustle plays and energy was huge for us tonight. And yeah, she must be shooting 99 percent on 3s this year.”
The Dragons breathed some defensive fire in the third period as they forced 10 Corydon turnovers while increasing their lead to 49-31.
“We talked in the locker room about how we wanted to build on our lead,” Tingle said. “Emme and I came out and put a lot of pressure on their guards and Kynidi and Sydney (Sierota) were doing their thing and we forced a lot of turnovers that turned into some points.”
Creek, which has now beaten Corydon six straight times, ended up plus-14 in turnover margin for the game and held the Panthers to 36 percent shooting in the second half.
“There was no magic talked about at halftime,” Schoen said. “We just talked about shoring up things defensively, talking more and limiting their looks. Emme Rooney was magnificent on defense, guarding their best player. I think tonight was her best all-around game. She was knocking down shots and all over the court on defense. She’s playing at a very high level for us. Sometimes she goes unnoticed because we have so many weapons.”
Silver Creek’s next game is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at fellow MSC-rival North Harrison.
.
SILVER CREEK 69, CORYDON CENTRAL 40
Corydon Central 16 8 7 9 — 40
Silver Creek 17 15 17 20 — 69
Corydon Central (7-1, 1-1 MSC): Bre Edwards 2, Ava Weber 11, Morgan Adams 2, Jaiden Cantrell 6, Bailey Orme 6, Chloe Cannon 3, Jose Vaughn 10.
Silver Creek (6-0, 2-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 11, Hallie Foley 10, Sydney Sierota 2, Lacey Tingle 18, Emme Rooney 17, Meridith Wilkinson 11.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 4 of 11 (Orme 2, Vaughn 2), Silver Creek 11 of 28 (Mason-Striverson 3, H. Foley 2, Tingle 3, Rooney 2, Wilkinson).
Rebounds: Corydon Central 23, Silver Creek 27.
Turnovers: Corydon Central 21, Silver Creek 7.
Field-goal shooting: Corydon Central 14 of 31, Silver Creek 25 of 55.
Free-throw shooting: Corydon Central 8 of 12, Silver Creek 8 of 10.
JV: Silver Creek won 35-25.