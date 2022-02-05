RAMSEY — Silver Creek survived — just barely — in the Class 3A North Harrison Sectional semifinals Saturday night.
The reigning state champions held off pesky Madison for 52-48 victory.
Creek coach Scott Schoen said he wasn’t pleased with his team’s defense — usually the Dragons' calling card.
“I thought our defense was very porous tonight,” he said. “I didn’t think it was very good. ... Defensively, we were letting them get to their spots and lunging a little too much.”
Thanks to its ninth consecutive postseason win, fourth-ranked Silver Creek (22-2) will face No. 12 Corydon Central (21-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the sectional final. The Panthers scored 40 second-half points to rally for a 59-52 victory over Salem in Saturday night's first semi.
While the Dragons will be seeking their second straight title, the Panthers will be looking for their first since 2013.
“They’re really good,” Schoen said of Corydon. “They’re playing really good right now. ... They’re hungry and they’re ready. It’s going to be a war and we’ve got to be prepared for that.”
Silver Creek, which previously clobbered the Cubs 76-43 back on Jan. 11 in Sellersburg, got off to a slower start this time around.
The Dragons started sluggishly and trailed 7-0 just a minute into the game, and 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Silver Creek rallied in the second quarter, scoring the first 11 points of the period after consecutive baskets by Lacey Tingle.
From there, the Dragons never trailed again.
However, they had to withstand a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Cubs (12-9).
After Kynidi Mason-Striverson drilled a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 9 seconds to play, the Dragons led 45-33.
“She put us on her shoulders a little bit,” Schoen said of the University of Evansville-signee. “I really believe we have the best player in the sectional. ... I thought she made some big buckets for us and knocked down some free throws.”
Madison didn't fold, though. The Cubs used a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 47-45 on a driving layup by Taylor Lynch with 1:40 left
The Dragons never relinquished the lead but were up just 50-48 when Madison’s Cadence Traylor misfired on a 3-pointer from the left corner with less than 10 seconds left.
Emme Rooney grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.2 seconds left. The senior hit both free throws to clinch the win.
Mason-Striverson finished with a game-best 18 points while Tingle tallied 11 and Rooney 10.
Traylor netted 14 for the Cubs.
In the first game, the Lions led 23-19 at halftime before the Panthers outscored them 40-29 over the final two periods to pull out the seven-point victory.
Ava Weber, who hit 9 of 11 free throws, led Corydon with 23 points while Josie Vaughn had 13.
Macie Tomlinson, who hit six 3-pointers, paced the Lions with 23 points. Natalie Noel and Abigail Ratts added 11 apiece.
Tuesday will be the second meeting of the season between the Dragons and the Panthers. Creek won the first matchup 69-40 back on Nov. 22 in Sellersburg.
CLASS 3A NORTH HARRISON SECTIONAL
Saturday night's semifinals
CORYDON CENTRAL 59, SALEM 52
Salem 8 15 12 17 — 52
Corydon 6 13 20 20 — 59
Salem (11-10): Sidney Brown 2, Natalie Noel 11, Abigail Ratts 11, Macie Tomlinson 23, Natalie Dean 5.
Corydon (21-2): Bre Edwards 3, Ava Weber 23, Morgan Adams 3, Bailey Orme 6, Chloe Cannon 7, Josie Vaughn 13.
3-point goals: Salem 9 (Tomlinson 6, Noel 2, Dean); Corydon Central 4 (Edwards, Orme, Cannon, Vaughn).
SILVER CREEK 52, MADISON 48
Madison 17 7 9 15 — 48
Silver Creek 12 14 14 12 — 52
Madison (12-9): Casey Dyer 11, Cameron Cahall 7, Cadence Traylor 14, Mary Johnson 4, Patty Johnson 5, Taylor Lynch 7.
Silver Creek (22–2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 18, Sydney Sierota 9, Lacey Tingle 11, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 4.
3-point goals: Madison 5 (Traylor 2, Dyer, Cahall, Johnson); Silver Creek 5 (Rooney 2, Striverson 2, Tingle).
