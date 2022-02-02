RAMSEY — The champs showed they could take a punch.
In a rugged game, Silver Creek defeated Scottsburg 62-36 in the first round of the Class 3A North Harrison Sectional on Wednesday night.
The reigning state champion Dragons had a slim 30-23 halftime lead, then dominated the second half to defeat the Warriorettes for the first-time ever in the postseason.
“We knew we were in a dogfight. Scottsburg played really well, especially in the first half. They are young and are going to be a handful. I told the girls at halftime that we took their best shot and to go out there (in the second half) and finish the fight,” said Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen, who outscored Scottsburg 32-13 in the second half while shooting 70 percent from the field. “It was a physical game. I thought we did a really good job of winning the boards in the second half and finishing on offense.”
The Dragons (21-2) advance to face Madison (12-8) around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal of the sectional. Salem (11-9) will face Corydon Central (20-2) at 6 p.m. in the first semi.
Senior standout Kynidi Mason-Striverson tallied a game-best 22 points to lead three in double figures for Silver Creek, which won its eighth straight postseason game.
“The postseason is so much fun. We always talk about having fun and leaving it all on the court,” Mason-Striverson said. “You could see us out there yelling and smacking each other on the butt to stay hyped up. I’ll do whatever it takes to keep our energy high so we can perform at our highest level.”
The Dragons bolted out of the gate and led 17-8 at the first stop as Mason-Striverson pumped in eight points in the opening frame. Allison McGlothlin, who led Scottsburg (11-12) with nine points, helped keep her team in the game in the second quarter as the Warriorettes got within by intermission.
“We talk as a team at halftime before the coaches come in. All we talked about was bringing more energy,” Mason-Striverson said. “We wanted to pressure their shots and then clean up the boards, and I think we did that.”
Senior Emme Rooney, who finished with 14 points, hit two of her four triples in the third frame. Classmate Sydney Sierota nailed a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Dragons a 16-point lead heading into the final stanza.
Creek’s defense forced 17 turnovers and held sharp-shooting Scottsburg to just 2 of 11 shooting from beyond the arc.
“One of our keys tonight was to control them on the 3-point line, and we did a great job of that,” Schoen said. “They have some really good shooters and I think, for the most part, we took away their 3-point game.”
The Dragons swarming defense held the Warriorettes to just 4 of 20 second-half shooting.
“Sometimes, as coaches, I think we make things way too complex,” said Schoen, whose team has now won four straight over Scottsburg. “We just wanted to be the toughest team to score on. Then we got some shots falling and the dam just broke.”
“In the locker room we always talk about the strongest horse that finishes the strongest wins,” said senior Merideth Wilkinson, who added with 11 points. “We’re going to get everyone’s best shot, so to have a tough game like this in our first sectional game was good for us. Everyone here wants to knock us off. We know the tournament is one game at a time and we’re the only team that can beat us.”
Next up for Creek is Madison. The Dragons have won five straight against the Cubs, including 76-43 back on Jan. 11 in Sellersburg.
CLASS 3A NORTH HARRISON SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round game SILVER CREEK 62, SCOTTSBURG 36
Scottsburg 8 15 8 5 — 36
Silver Creek 17 13 17 15 — 62
Scottsburg (11-12): Ellie Richardson 4, Carrie Hiler 3, Haley Thomas 3, Allison McGlothlin 9, Hannah Stutsman 7, Abbey Martin 2, Taneisha Griffin 8.
Silver Creek (21-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 22, Sydney Sierota 8, Reese Decker 2, Lacey Tingle 5, Emme Rooney 14, Merideth Wilkinson 11.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 2 of 11 (Stutsman, Hiler); Silver Creek 8 of 19 (Mason-Striverson 3, Sierota, Rooney 4).
Rebounds: Scottsburg 28, Silver Creek 28.
Turnovers: Scottsburg 17, Silver Creek 10.
Field-goal shooting: Scottsburg 12 of 41, Silver Creek 22 of 44.
Free-throw shooting: Scottsburg 10 of 14, Silver Creek 10 of 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.