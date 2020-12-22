SELLERSBURG — Clicking on all cylinders, Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek rolled past visiting Heritage Hills 67-46 Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons never trailed after surging to a quick 11-4 lead just three minutes into the contest and cruised to their 11th straight victory to start the season.
In the second half, the Creek lead grew to as many as 31 as the Dragons improved on one of their best starts in program history.
“I was really happy with the way we came out — with a lot of energy,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, whose team led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime. “What we want to do right now is play with a whole bunch of energy on the defensive side and make it hard for them to score.”
Against the Patriots, the philosophy certainly worked.
The Dragons (11-0) enjoyed plenty of balance, right away, as six scored in the first quarter. In all, nine different Silver Creek players reached the scoring column.
Senior forward Marissa Gasaway, playing against Auburn recruit Rebekah Gordon, led the Dragons with 15 points. Classmate Alana Striverson added 12 points while her sister, Kynidi, had 10.
“It’s not just her scoring,” Schoen said of Gasaway. “Her defensive presence in the paint causes a lot of problems. I was very happy with the way she played.
Gasaway got in a tad bit of foul trouble after picking up her third personal midway through the third quarter. She sat for about four minutes after that.
Going against a Division I recruit, Gasaway said she didn’t change her approach.
“I was playing the same way,” Gasaway. “I wanted to make sure they didn’t score over top of me. ... We just need to keep working together. We’re really good when we work together.”
Gasaway said the Dragons really trust each other.
“There’s no secret feelings about anybody,” she said. “We all metaling and really like each other.”
Hadley Lytton, who hit a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, led the Patriots (8-2) with 17 points while Gordon, who entered averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to 12.
Silver Creek hasn’t had much of a challenge thus far. Its closest game was a 12-point triumph at Scottsburg. That is about to change, though.
Next week the Dragons will face Class 4A No. 2 North Central and Westfield in the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then next Saturday, they’ll face 4A No. 1 Crown Point at Bowman Academy in Gary.
“For us, it’s getting real in the next two weeks,” Schoen said.
Schoen said the Dragons look forward to next week’s challenges.
“Our expectations are to go up there to compete and win,” he said. “Either way, it will be great for us.
“Our goal is not to go undefeated. It’s that we want to challenge ourselves and be ready for the (state) tournament.”
