CHARLESTOWN — In a season of firsts for Silver Creek, the Dragons claimed the program’s first regional title with a 54-45 win over Rushville in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional final Saturday night.
“I’m so proud of our kids and so proud of our community for coming out like they did,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “It hasn’t been the same kind of season with our fans (because of the pandemic), but this felt like normal.”
Top-ranked Silver Creek (23-3) advances to face Tri-West (17-6) at next Saturday's semistate, which will be played at either Jeffersonville or Jasper.
The Dragons led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied at 25-all late in the second quarter before Sydney Sierota's 3-pointer gave Creek a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
The Dragons increased their lead to 37-33 by the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the final frame.
Senior forward Marissa Gasaway tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while junior point guard Kynidi Striverson stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
“She is a kid who is really underrated,” Schoen said of Striverson. “I don’t understand it. She’s as good as any point guard out there. If she’s not a junior All-Star, I don’t know what, man. She was huge, this morning and today.”
Senior guard Jaclyn Emly also scored 12 points, hitting four straight 3-pointers in the first half, while Alana Striverson and Emme Rooney contributed seven points apiece.
DRAGONS DOWN TIGERS
Silver Creek took a giant step toward the program’s first regional title with a 62-52 win over fourth-ranked Evansville Memorial in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional semifinals Saturday afternoon.
“Sometimes you just have to survive,” Schoen said. “It doesn’t feel like we won by 10.”
The Dragons led just 37-33 after the third quarter before an offensive burst from Emly to give Creek some breathing room.
The Kentucky Wesleyan-signee hit back-to-back 3-pointers — including a bank shot from the left corner — to put the Dragons up 43-33 with 6 minutes, 41 seconds to play.
“We say big-time players make big-time shots in big-time games,” Schoen said. “Those two were big-time shots.”
From there, the Tigers (18-5) never got closer than six points.
Kynidi Striverson led a balanced Silver Creek attack with 16 points, hitting 9 of 11 free throws. Her sister, Alana, scored 16 too while Emly added 11, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Gasaway tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ryleigh Anslinger, who will play soccer at Indiana University, led Memorial with 19 points.
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday at Charlestown Sports Arena
Semifinals
SILVER CREEK 62, MEMORIAL 52
Silver Creek 15 9 13 25 — 62
Evans. Memorial 12 10 11 19 — 52
Silver Creek (22-3): Kynidi Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 6, Jaclyn Emly 11, Marissa Gasaway 10, Alana Striverson 16, Emme Rooney 3.
Evansville Memorial (18-5): Savannah Warren 6, Peyton Murphy 7, Ryleigh Anslinger 19, Emily Mattingly 7, Avery Kelly 4, Hope Lensing 4, Lydia Bordfeld 5.
3-point goals: Silver Creek 7 (Emly 3, A. Striverson 2, K. Striverson, Sierota); Evansville Memorial 3 (Anslinger, Mattingly, Murphy).
.
Final
SILVER CREEK 54, RUSHVILLE 45
Rushville 10 15 8 12 — 45
Silver Creek 12 16 9 17 — 54
Rushville (18-9): Jaeda Miller 6, Annika Marlow 5, Belle Gossett 6, Olivia Yager 12, Briley Munchel 11, Lexi Morris 5.
Silver Creek (23-3): Kynidi Striverson 12, Sydney Sierota 3, Jaclyn Emly 12, Marissa Gasaway 13, Alana Striverson 7, Emme Rooney 7.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Emly 4, Rooney, Sierota, A. Striverson, K.Striverson).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.