MADISON — Senior forward Marissa Gasaway scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 Silver Creek to a 46-27 win over No. 2 Salem in the championship game of the Class 3A Madison Sectional on Saturday night.
Gasaway, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Louisville Eastern, proved to be the difference-maker on both ends of the court. She wasn’t part of last season’s heart-breaking sectional final 54-52 loss to the Lions and her presence helped the Dragons to their first sectional title in 10 years.
“Her ability to disrupt the rim-drives was huge,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said of Gasaway’s defense in the lane. “I thought Marissa played an exceptional basketball game.”
The Dragons (21-3) will face fourth-ranked Evansville Memorial (18-4) at noon next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Charlestown Regional. The first game will pit No. 5 Washington (19-1) against Rushville (17-8) at 10 a.m. The regional final is slated for 8 p.m. that night.
Saturday night, Creek led most of the game and held Salem scoreless for long stretches with its relentless defense.
“We knew we were going to have to play great defense,” Schoen said. “They have a unit that can score.”
While Gasaway was a key, it really was a team effort on both offense and defense.
Gasaway had two putbacks and a fast-break layup to make it 6-6 with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter before senior wing Alana Striverson hit a 3-pointer to put the Dragons up 9-6 midway through the opening frame. Creek led the rest of the way.
A steal by junior guard Sydney Sierota led to a 3-pointer by junior guard Kynidi Striverson for a 12-8 lead with 2:20 left in the first quarter. It was 12-10 when Salem tried to tie it at the buzzer, but a block by Gasaway kept the Dragons in the lead going into the second quarter.
The Silver Creek defense stepped up in the second period, holding the Lions to a single point while going on an 11-1 run. Senior Savannah Kirchgessner came off the bench to knock down a pair of field goals and make it 23-11 with two minutes left in the half.
A putback by Gasaway with three seconds remaining made it 26-15 at the break.
Salem was held scoreless for over three minutes to start the second half, during which time the Dragons built a 17-point lead. Senior guard Jaclyn Emly’s field goal with 5:17 left in the third quarter made it 32-15 and it looked as if Creek was going to cruise to the sectional title.
The Lions, though, didn't go away.
Salem used a 9-0 run to make it 32-24 inside the final minute of the quarter. Silver Creek responded. A 3 by Alana Striverson ended Salem's surge and put the Dragons on top 35-24 going into the fourth.
The Silver Creek defense, which had been stingy throughout, became absolutely stifling in the fourth quarter. By the time the Lions scored their first point of the period — on a free throw at the 3:39 mark — it was 39-25.
Salem, which averaged 63.9 points per game, managed just five in the second quarter and three in the fourth. The Lions' two previous losses had come by a total of three points.
Karly Sweeney tallied 10 points to pace Salem (20-3).
The Dragons' lead reached 20 (45-25) when Gasaway hit a free throw with 1:44 to play. Fittingly, the free-throw attempt was due to a steal by Kynidi Striverson moments earlier.
“It’s always been Salem, our rival,” said Kirchgessner. “But we’ve matured, we’re definitely developing as a team.”
And when the outcome was decided, Kirchgessner and her teammates could finally exhale.
“I had so many butterflies in my stomach, it was so exciting,” she said.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Saturday's final at Salm Gymnaiusm
SILVER CREEK 46, SALEM 27
Salem 10 5 9 3 — 27
Silver Creek 12 14 9 11 — 46
Salem (20-3): Callie Backherms 2, Zoe Couch 1, Natalie Noel 3, Abigail Ratts 7, Karly Sweeney 10, Bailey Hypes 3, Macie Tomlinson 1.
Silver Creek (21-3): Marissa Gasaway 20, Alana Striverson 10, Kynidi Striverson 4, Jaclyn Emly 5, Savannah Kirchgessner 5, Sydney Sierota 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 1 (Hypes); Silver Creek 4 (A. Striverson 2, K. Striverson, Emly).
