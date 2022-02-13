CHARLESTOWN — February belongs to Silver Creek.
The defending state champion Dragons continued their quest for a repeat Saturday night with a 53-39 win over Gibson Southern in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional final.
“We knew we had this in us,” said senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson, who scored 14 points and hit two 3-pointers in the victory. “There were only a few people who believed in us at the beginning of the season. It’s just amazing to win another regional. We just brought more energy tonight, especially in the second half. We have been in so many of these situations before that we don’t panic. They hit some shots late trying to come back, but we knew we had the clock on our side and we trusted each other. This was 100 percent a team win.”
Fourth-ranked Silver Creek (25-2) will face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10) at 3 p.m. this Saturday in the Jeffersonville Semistate.
Senior forward Lacey Tingle tallied a game-high 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter as the Dragons held off the Titans’ come-back attempt.
“This win means a lot to me, mainly because I’m just out there playing with my best friends,” she said. “I wasn’t proud of the way I played this morning so I just wanted to do anything I could tonight to help us win tonight.”
After outlasting Rushville 48-44 in the second semifinal Saturday afternoon, the Dragons only had five hours to rest and prepare for the championship.
“We took our time in between games very seriously,” said senior wing Emme Rooney, who scored 11. “We got some rest, fueled up and I think we came out really focused tonight. We capitalized on more scoring opportunities tonight that we did this morning.”
The Creekers have now won 12 straight state-tournament games — all in the month of February — and are just two victories away from back-to-back state titles.
“This is why you play the game, to win championships,” said Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen, whose team tied last season’s school-record of 25 wins Saturday. “To win a regional for the second straight year, that kind of puts your program on the map. I’m so proud of this team. I really thought we were ready to play tonight. I think I was more tired than the girls. I was emotionally drained from earlier, but our players were rested and had high energy all game tonight.”
The Dragons controlled the game from start to finish. They won every quarter, held the Titans to 38 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers.
“We had a lot of kids step up tonight and that’s what you need to beat a good team to win a championship,” Schoen said. “Lacey Tingle stepped up big. Reese Decker came in and played some big, quality minutes for us. Kynidi didn’t have her best game, but she controlled the tempo and trusted her teammates to come through and they did. And we had great support from the O-Zone and the whole community. Thank you to everyone who made it to Charlestown today to support us.”
DRAGONS HOLD OFF LIONS
It wasn’t easy, but then again state tournament games aren’t supposed to be.
The Dragons held off pesky Rushville for a 48-44 victory in Saturday’s second regional semifinal.
“Rushville has won 33 sectionals. They are a blue-blood program,” Schoen said. “They are fundamental and tough. They’ve got players. And once you get to regional, everybody is good.”
Mason-Striverson led Creek to victory. The University of Evansville-signee scored a game-high 24 points while pulling down six rebounds. She hit five 3-pointers in the game and scored nine points in the all-important fourth period, when she went 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
“Kynidi kind of put us on her shoulders in the second half, especially the fourth quarter,” Schoen said. “She hit her free throws and simply played like the Indiana All-Star that she is.”
The Dragons shot just 30 percent in the first half, but still led 21-17 at intermission.
“At halftime we just talked about how we needed to sit down and guard and rebound,” Schoen said. “I felt like our advantage coming into the game was our size, but we didn’t use that. We settled for too many 3s and Kynidi was a little passive early.”
The Lions roared back in the third quarter and led 34-33 heading to the final stanza. Sophomore guard Sophia Dora scored nine of her team-high 12 points out of the locker room.
“Going to the fourth, it was just about gutting things out and trying to get a win,” Schoen said.
Rooney added 10 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Creekers. Rushville committed 17 turnovers, including four costly mistakes in the final frame.
“I felt like we were giving it away too much early but fortunately our defense kept fighting,” Schoen said. “We did enough to move on.”
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday’s second semifinal
SILVER CREEK 48, RUSHVILLE 44
Silver Creek 10 11 12 15 — 48
Rushville 8 9 17 10 — 44
Silver Creek (24-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 24, Sydney Sierota 7, Reese Decker 2, Lacey Tingle 3, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 2.
Rushville (17-10): Briley Munchel 2, Lexi Morris 11, Sophia Dora 12, Annika Marlow 5, Annabella Gossett 10, Leonie Boyer 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 of 23 (Mason-Striverson 5, Rooney 2); Rushville 5 of 18 (Dora 2, Marlow, Gossett).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 27, Rushville 29.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 11, Rushville 17.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 16 of 46, Rushville 17 of 38.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 9 of 14, Rushville 5 of 7.
.
Saturday night’s final
SILVER CREEK 53, GIBSON SOUTHERN 39
Gibson Southern 8 7 12 12 — 39
Silver Creek 12 11 15 15 — 53
Gibson Southern (19-8): Ally Malone 3, Alexis Tucker 5, Gabby Spink 5, Nova Ravollette 3, Taylor Hart 5, Alex Holmes 3, Chloey Graham 15.
Silver Creek (25-2): Mason-Striverson 14, Sierota 6, Tingle 16, Decker 2, Rooney 11, Wilkinson 4.
3-point field goals: Gibson Southern 5 of 18 (Ravellette, Holmes, Hart, Graham 2); Silver Creek 3 of 10 (Mason-Striverson 2, Rooney).
Rebounds: Gibson Southern 25, Silver Creek 30.
Turnovers: Gibson Southern 21, Silver Creek 14.
Field-goal shooting: Gibson Southern 13 of 34, Silver Creek 17 of 42.
Free-throw shooting: Gibson Southern 8 of 17, Silver Creek 16 of 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.