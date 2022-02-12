CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek captured its second straight regional title Saturday night. 

The fourth-ranked Dragons downed Gibson Southern 53-39 in the championship game of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional. 

Defending state champion Silver Creek (25-2) will face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10) at 3 p.m. next Saturday in the south semistate at Jeffersonville. 

CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL

Saturday's second semifinal

SILVER CREEK 48, RUSHVILLE 44

Silver Creek     10     11     12     15 — 48

Rushville     8     9     17     10 — 44

     Silver Creek (24-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 24, Sydney Sierota 7, Reese Decker 2, Lacey Tingle 3, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 2.

     Rushville (17-10): Briley Munchel 2, Lexi Morris 11, Sophia Dora 12, Annika Marlow 5, Annabella Gossett 10, Leonie Boyer 4.

     3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 of 23 (Mason-Striverson 5, Rooney 2); Rushville 5 of 18 (Dora 2, Marlow, Gossett).

     Rebounds: Silver Creek 27, Rushville 29.

     Turnovers: Silver Creek 11, Rushville 17.

     Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 16 of 46, Rushville 17 of 38.

     Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 9 of 14, Rushville 5 of 7.

