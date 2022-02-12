CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek captured its second straight regional title Saturday night.
The fourth-ranked Dragons downed Gibson Southern 53-39 in the championship game of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional.
Defending state champion Silver Creek (25-2) will face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10) at 3 p.m. next Saturday in the south semistate at Jeffersonville.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN REGIONAL
Saturday's second semifinal
SILVER CREEK 48, RUSHVILLE 44
Silver Creek 10 11 12 15 — 48
Rushville 8 9 17 10 — 44
Silver Creek (24-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 24, Sydney Sierota 7, Reese Decker 2, Lacey Tingle 3, Emme Rooney 10, Merideth Wilkinson 2.
Rushville (17-10): Briley Munchel 2, Lexi Morris 11, Sophia Dora 12, Annika Marlow 5, Annabella Gossett 10, Leonie Boyer 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 of 23 (Mason-Striverson 5, Rooney 2); Rushville 5 of 18 (Dora 2, Marlow, Gossett).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 27, Rushville 29.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 11, Rushville 17.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 16 of 46, Rushville 17 of 38.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 9 of 14, Rushville 5 of 7.
