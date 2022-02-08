GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons win 2nd straight sectional title

RAMSEY — It wasn’t easy, but Silver Creek is a sectional champion for the second straight season.
The Dragons took everyone’s best shot at the Class 3A North Harrison Sectional and were once again the last team standing.
Fourth-ranked Creek outlasted No. 12 Corydon Central 65-56 Tuesday night in the final to take another step in defending its state championship from a year ago.
“Coming into this season we weren’t sure what our expectations were, but we did know from Day One that this is what we wanted,” senior wing Emme Rooney said. “To achieve this, in a great atmosphere like this was tonight, is amazing. We stuck together and our fans really showed out tonight.”
Silver Creek (23-2) will face Rushville (17-9) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of Charlestown Regional. The Dragons defeated the Lions 54-45 in the regional final last season.
Vincennes Lincoln (17-8) and Gibson Southern (18-7) will face off at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first semi. The Alices advanced with a 66-61 win over the host, and seventh-ranked, Hatchets 66-61 in Tuesday night's Washington Sectional final. Meanwhile the Titans topped 10th-ranked Evansville Memorial 61-57 in the Gibson Southern Sectional final Tuesday night.
The regional final is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
The Dragons placed four seniors in double digits Tuesday night en route to their 10th straight postseason victory. Standout Kynidi Mason-Striverson led the way with 16 points. Rooney and Sydney Sierota added 13 apiece while Merideth Wilkinson tallied 11.
“This feels so good because we’ve worked so hard for this,” Wilkinson said afterward. “We struggled last game against Madison (in the semis) and we knew we had to pick it up tonight against a really good Corydon team. I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates.”
The young Panthers (21-3) came out clawing in the first period. Corydon shot 63 percent in the opening eight minutes and led 16-13 at the first stop.
“I knew coming into this game it was going to be a dogfight,” Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. “Corydon is a really, really good basketball team. Our girls answered the bell and made great plays tonight. All eight kids that got into the game did things to help us win.”
Mason-Striverson scored seven points in the second quarter and Sierota nailed a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to vault the Dragons to a 33-29 lead at intermission.
“We knew we were getting beat on the boards and we had to bring more energy to dig out all the rebounds we could in the second half,” Mason-Striverson said. “We always talk about that no matter how hard we’ve been playing there is always another gear that we can find. And I think we did that in the second half.”
Rooney took over in the third quarter, scoring eight points out of the locker room, including a big 3 at the quarter buzzer to give Creek its biggest lead of the game, 47-37.
“We scored eight points on the last possession of the first three quarters and that was just huge,” Schoen said. “We always talk about finishing quarters well. Those big buckets, and free throws, really won the game for us.”
Creek held Corydon to just 33 percent shooting in the second half and forced 17 Panther turnovers overall.
“I thought we played well early, but they made a run to get the lead back at halftime. Then we went about four minutes there in the third without scoring,” Corydon coach Josh Conrad said. “That put us on our heels and we were trying to play catchup after that, and that’s not something you want to do against Silver Creek. Our kids didn’t quit and we’re very proud of that. They played hard the whole game.”
Ava Weber scored 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to pace the Panthers while Jaiden Cantrell added 16.
Despite weather forcing a Tuesday night sectional championship date, the game was full of electricity as both fan bases showed up in droves.
“We have great support from our school and community and that strong foundation means a lot,” Mason-Striverson said. “I think our experience really paid off in the fourth quarter. We’ve been in so many different situations together that we know what to expect when things get tight. We trust each other and know when it comes down to it you trust your sister to be there and pick you up. We are a hungry team and we want to go far.”
Schoen rarely talks about statistics, or X’s and O’s, when it comes to this season’s squad and Tuesday night was no different.
“This is just a special group of kids because of their commitment level to each other,” Schoen said with a smile. “I’m so happy for the kids. They are winners on the court, in the classroom and in the community. They are the role models of our school.”
.
CLASS 3A NORTH HARRISON SECTIONAL
Tuesday night's final
SILVER CREEK 65, CORYDON CENTRAL 56
Corydon Central 16 13 8 19 56
Silver Creek 13 20 14 18 65
Corydon Central (21-3): Bre Edwards 6, Ava Weber 17, Morgan Adams 2, Jaiden Cantrell 16, Bailey Orme 6, Chloe Cannon 2, Josie Vaughn 7.
Silver Creek (23-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 13, Reece Decker 4, Lacey Tingle 8, Emme Rooney 13, Merideth Wilkinson 11.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 4 of 15 (Edwards 2, Orme, Vaughn); Silver Creek 5 of 14 (Sierota, Decker, Rooney 3).
Rebounds: Corydon Central 32, Silver Creek 26.
Turnovers: Corydon Central 17, Silver Creek 8.
Field-goal shooting: Corydon Central 18 of 42, Silver Creek 19 of 44.
Free-throw shooting: Corydon Central 16 of 21, Silver Creek 22 of 32.