INDIANAPOLIS — The Silver Creek Dragons have talked about checking off boxes for the entire postseason.
Saturday afternoon No. 1 Creek checked off that final box with a 54-48 win over eighth-ranked South Bend Washington in the Class 3A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The win gave the Dragons their first state title.
“Rebounding, defense and execution,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said of the keys to his team's victory. “I’m just so proud of these girls. . . To play for a state championship, it’s surreal. It really is. You have to be lucky.”
The Dragons (25-3) got off to a slow start and trailed 12-8 late in the first quarter before back-to-back jumpers by seniors Marissa Gasaway and Jaclyn Emly tied it.
On the other end, Washington's Rashunda Jones put back her own miss before Emme Rooney's second-chance layup knotted it again.
Creek took its first lead when junior point guard Kynidi Striverson hit 1 of 2 free throws after being foul as time expired in the first quarter.
The Dragons took charge in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 15-6.
“In the second quarter, we just made shots,” said Schoen, whose team was 6 for 14 — including its only 3-pointers of the half — in the second period.
Senior Alana Striverson led Creek's surge, hitting 3 of 5 shots and scoring seven points in the second eight minutes to give the Dragons a 30-20 lead at halftime.
Gasaway's putback gave Silver Creek its largest lead, 32-20, 51 seconds into the second half.
The Panthers (22-6), however, came roaring back.
They outscored Silver Creek 15-9 in the third quarter led by the Reynolds sisters — Mila and Amiyah. The latter, a 6-foot sophomore point guard, had four points and a pair of assists in the period to help get Washington back in game. Amiyah assisted Mila's buzzer-beating 3-pointer that pulled the Panthers within four (39-35) heading into the final frame.
Washington's comeback continued in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers got within one point three times in the final period. Each time they did, though, Silver Creek had an answer.
The first time, Kynidi Striverson hit a pair of free throws. The second time, Gasaway hit a jumper. The third, and final, time Emly drilled a 3-pointer with three minutes to play, pushing the Dragons' lead to 47-43. Washington would never get closer than four the rest of the way.
Silver Creek hit 5 of 10 free throws in the final 54 seconds to seal it.
The Dragons held the Panthers to 33.3 percent shooting (16 for 48) and 13 points below their scoring average.
“Silver Creek is tough,” Washington coach Steve Reynolds said. “That’s the toughest man-to-man we’ve faced all year.”
Mila Reynolds tallied 18 points to pace the Panthers. The 6-foot-3 Maryland commit, however, was just 4 for 11 from the field.
Gasaway went toe-to-toe with the taller Panthers, finishing with 18 points and a game-best 10 rebounds.
Alana Striverson added 11 points while Emme Rooney recorded seven points and five rebounds.
Kynidi Striverson, meanwhile, flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. For most of the game, the junior had to battle Washington’s aggressive pressure and committed just three of the Dragons' 11 turnovers.
Emly added five while junior Sydney Sierota hit three free throws in the final minute.
“These are super kids,” Schoen said. “I’m going to cry because we don’t get to practice Monday.”
The Silver Creek coach said his team didn't necessarily start the season looking to make history. However, the Dragons did.
“We just wanted to be the best we could be,” he said.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Class 3A championship
Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
SILVER CREEK 54, SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 48
South Bend Washington 48 (22-6): Amiyah Reynolds 1-9 2-4 4, Rashunda Jones 5-11 1-2 13, Shamarah Allen 4-8 0-0 11, Mila Reynolds 4-11 9-10 18, Francisca Galicia 2-3 0-0 4, Camiya Robinson 0-6, 0-0 0, Lauren Gillon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 12-16 48.
Silver Creek 54 (25-3): Kynidi Striverson 2-6 5-8 10, Jaclyn Emly 2-7 0-0 5, Marissa Gasaway 8-14 2-3 18, Alana Striverson 4-10 2-2 11, Emme Rooney 3-8 0-0 7, Sydney Sierota 0-3 3-6 3, Savannah Kirchgessner 0-1 0-0 0.
SB Washington 14 6 15 13 — 48
Silver Creek 15 15 9 15 — 54
3-point field goals: SB Washington 4-14 (Jones 2-2, M. Reynolds 1-4, Allen 1-3, A. Reynolds 0-3, Robinson 0-2); Silver Creek 5 (Emly 1-6, Rooney 1-3, A. Striverson 1-3, K.Striverson 1-2, Sierota 0-1). Rebounds: SB Washington 29 (Jones 8), Silver Creek 34 (Gasaway 10). Assists: SB Washington 11 (A. Reynolds 7), Silver Creek 16 (K. Striverson 7). Blocked shots: SB Washington 4 (M. Reynolds 2), Silver Creek 1 (Gasaway). Steals: SB Washington 7 (Allen 4), Silver Creek 3 (A. Striverson 2). Total fouls: SB Washington 17, Silver Creek 14. Turnovers: SB Washington 10, Silver Creek 11.
