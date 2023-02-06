GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eagles beat Braves for 5th straight sectional title

BORDEN — Lanesville is ready to take the next step.
The No. 1-ranked Eagles used decisive runs in the first and second halves to cruise past the host Braves 58-27 Saturday night in the championship game of the Class A Borden Sectional.
“I’m super-proud of these kids,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said after her team’s fifth straight sectional title. “They came to play. Different people contributed at different times, and at big times.
The Eagles (24-2) will next met Wood Memorial (14-10) in the new one-game regional at West Washington.
“I think they’ll be ready for the challenge,” said Hinton, whose team has never won a regional title. “We feel like we’ve done everything to get where we’re at. The kids just have to go out and play.”
Against the ninth-ranked Braves, Lanesville led just 12-11 after the first quarter before using a 9-0 run — thanks to two 3-pointers by sophomore Hadley Crosier and one by Linzie Wernert — to stretch its advantage to 10.
From there, Borden never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
In the second half, the Eagles’ outscored the Braves 29-10.
“That was just getting out and getting after people,” Hinton said.
Leading 42-23 after three quarters, Lanesville scored the first 13 points of the final frame to secure the win.
“They’re good,” Borden coach Matt Vick said of the Eagles. “I honestly think they could win a lot of 3A sectionals, I really do. You put them up against any local team around here and I like their chances.
“Their pressure in the halfcourt — they talk and they move so good that it’s kind of hard to run a set. They’re just very physical too. They make you earn every single point. You will earn every single rebound.”
Freshman Riley Rarick tallied 12 points to lead the Braves (17-7), who won their most games since the 2013-14 season.
For the sectional champions, Wernert led the way with 18 points while Crosier had 17.
“Linzie was a beast inside,” Hinton said. “They went in and took a lot of contact and remained steady. Hadley was just tremendous.”
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Saturday night’s final
LANESVILLE 58, BORDEN 27
Borden 11 6 6 4 — 27
Lanesville 12 17 13 16 — 58
Borden (17-7): Riley Rarick 12, Ava Wheeler 4, AJ Mallad 4, Emma Hart 3, Paige Robinson 1, Emily Cissell 3.
Lanesville (24-2): Hadley Crosier 17, Hilton Brumley 2, Linzie Wernert 18, Morgan Sonner 4, Ellie Schneider 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Rarick 2, Cissell, Wheeler); Lanesville 10 (Kerr 4, Crosier 3, Wernert 2, Schneider).
All-Sectional team: Ava Kerr, Linzie Wernert & Hadley Crosier (Lanesville); Riley Rarick & Ava Wheeler (Borden); Jayli Smith & Kelis Dansby (Rock Creek); Jayla Batt & Meredith Deaton (West Washington); Leah Stevens (Christian Academy); Gracelynn Bartoszek (South Central).