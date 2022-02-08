NEW WASHINGTON — Junior forward Linzie Wernert scored 20 points to lead Lanesville a 63-38 win over the host Mustangs in the championship of the Class A New Washington Sectional on Tuesday night.
It was Lanesville’s fourth straight sectional title but it didn’t come easy. The No. 2-ranked Eagles trailed early and had their hands full for much of the first half.
“It’s sectional, everybody wants to win and nobody backs down,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said “Everything counts, it's win or go home.”
Lanesville (25-1) advances to the West Washington Regional semifinal to play No. 6 Vincennes Rivet (20-6) at noon Saturday.
It was a tribute to Lanesville’s talent that New Washington hit six 3-pointers in the first half and matched the Eagles’ defensive intensity, but still trailed by 12 at the break.
“They capitalize on every mistake you make,” New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway said of the Eagles.
New Washington got off to a great start. A 3-pointer by senior guard Grace Ellison — the Mustangs’ third of the game — put New Washington on top 9-4 midway through the first quarter.
Lanesville answered. A field goal and two free throws by Wernert helped the Eagles go on top 10-9 inside the final minute of the quarter. They led 11-9 at the end of the period as four steals and a block helped offset the Mustangs’ long range success.
“We knew they could shoot 3s,” Hinton said. “They had some nice open shots.”
New Washington continued to hang tough in the second quarter. A driving shot in the lane by sophomore guard Kaidin James pulled the Mustangs to within two (13-11) with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the quarter.
Lanesville answered quickly, though, scoring seven points in under a minute to lead 20-11 at the 5:42 mark.
A pair of 3-pointers by Ellison helped New Washington pull within five (24-19) with 3:40 left in the half. Again, the Eagles responded. An 8-0 run made it 32-19 after a 3-pointer by freshman guard Hylton Brumley late in the half. It was 34-22 at the break.
Laneville’s defense had begun to wear down New Washington late in the first half. Shots that had fallen for the Mustangs became a little harder to come by.
“When we’re putting pressure on, it’s hard on their shooters,” said Hinton. “We’re used to pressing and playing up and down.”
It was 37-22 early in the third quarter when the Mustangs got a boost from James. A steal and a layup, followed by an old-fashioned three-point play, cut the deficit to 10 (37-27) with 5:42 left in the third quarter. But, as it had in the first half, Lanesville responded quickly.
An 8-0 run led by 6-foot junior center Morgan Sonner helped the Eagles to a 45-27 lead with three minutes left in the quarter.
It was 47-30 when Lanesville closed out the third with a pair of 3-pointers by senior guard Emma Campbell and a buzzer-beater by Wernert to make it 53-30 going into the fourth.
It was 53-33 after an Ellison 3 to start the fourth quarter. The Eagles followed that with a 7-0 run to ice it.
Sonner and Brumley added 10 points each for Lanesville. New Washington, which finishes at 14-10, was led by Ellison’s 14 points. James added 12.
It was the third straight sectional final matchup between Lanesville and New Washington. Hinton, now in her fourth season, hasn’t lost to New Washington as the Eagles' coach.
The previous two losses to Lanesville, 72-30 in last season’s sectional final and 67-22 this season, had been especially disheartening for Holloway. The Mustangs worked hard to make sure that didn’t happen again.
“We had losses that make you ill to think that you didn’t compete. I think we gave them everything they wanted tonight," she said.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tuesday night's final
LANESVILLE 63, NEW WASHINGTON 38
New Wash 9 13 8 8 — 38
Lanesville 11 23 19 10 — 63
New Washington (14-10): Sami Mattingly 9, Kaidin James 12, Grace Ellison 14, Kristyn Greenwell 2, Olivia Lawrence 1.
Lanesville (25-1): Emma Campbell 8, Linzie Wernert 20, Morgan Sonner 10, Hadley Crosier 2, Hylton Brumley 10, Ava Kerr 5, Ellie Schneider 3, Kennedy Gordon 3, Shelby Allen 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 7 (Wernert 1, Kerr 1, Schneider 1, Campbell 2, Brumley 1, Gordon 1), New Washington 8 (Mattingly 3, Ellison 4, James 1).
All-tournament team: Grace Ellison & Sami Mattingly (New Washington); Hylton Brumley, Linzie Wernert & Morgan Sonner (Lanesville); Paige Robinson (Borden); Ashlin Owen & Lilly Yates (CAI); Jayli Smith (Rock Creek); Kendall Kiper (South Central).
