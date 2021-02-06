NEW WASHINGTON — Lanesville turned up the defensive heat, forced 23 turnovers and rolled past host New Washington 72-30 Saturday night in the Class A New Washington Sectional final.
It was the third straight sectional title for the Eagles.
Second-ranked Lanesville (21-3) will face No. 5 Tecumseh (14-6) at 10 a.m. next Saturday in the first semifinal of the Springs Valley Regional. Top-ranked Trinity Lutheran (20-4) will face No. 4 Loogootee at noon in the second semi. The final is slated for 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
“It will be like a state tournament,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said.
Saturday night, the Eagles held the Mustangs to 10-of-38 shooting (26.3 percent) and bolted out to a 36-13 halftime lead. The cushion grew in the second half.
“We were really banking on our defense tonight,” Hinton said. “That’s okay. I like that. It kept us going and kept us moving forward.”
Grace Adams, Lanesville’s leading scorer (21.8 points per game), scored only eight points, but it didn't matter.
The Eagles got plenty of contributions from different sources, including Morgan Sonner, who got the Eagles off on the right foot with eight first-quarter points. She finished with 12, as did guard Ava Kerr. Emma Campbell, who hit a couple of 3-pointers, led Lanesville with 13 points.
Kaidin James paced New Washington (8-12) with 12 points.
.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Saturday's final at New Wash
LANESVILLE 72, NEW WASH 30
Lanesville 23 13 17 19 — 72
New Washington 9 4 9 8 — 30
Lanesville (21-3): Ava Kerr 12, Ellie Schneider 2, Kennedy Gordon 6, Elizabeth Turner 9, Emma Campbell 13, Gracie Adams 8, Linzie Wernert 6, Danielle Haire 1, Mackenzie Pavey 3, Morgan Sonner 12.
New Washington (8-12): Kaidin James 12, Grace Ellison 5, Emma DeCamp 4, Sami Canter 6, Haylie Spear 3.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 7 (Adams 2, Campbell 2, Kerr, Pavey); New Washington 3 (Ellison, Spear, Canter).
