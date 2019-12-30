NEW ALBANY — New Albany coach Tammy Geron was honored for her 100th victory at the school prior to Monday afternoon’s game against Heritage Christian.
The Eagles, though, made sure that win No. 101 would have to wait.
The visitors rode a 20-5 first-half surge to a 47-26 triumph over the Bulldogs at the Doghouse.
Juniors Ariana Wiggins and Courtney Lee scored 11 points apiece to pace seven-time state champ Heritage Christian (9-4), which last won the Class 3A title in 2016.
"One of the reasons we wanted to add them to the schedule is we didn't travel this year up to Indianapolis [for a holiday tournament], and I always feel like it's a good opportunity for our kids to see the state level of play. Heritage Christian has a historic program and they’re very well-coached and they play hard and they’re physical," Geron said of the Eagles, whose four losses this season have been to four 4A teams, including top-ranked Lawrence North. "They have really good guard play. These kids take care of the ball and they play the game with a lot of energy and intensity, so it’s really good for our kids to see that."
Heritage Christian led just 7-4 in the first quarter before that verve and ferocity sparked the game-changing surge over the remainder of the half as the Eagles built a 27-9 advantage.
They cruised from there.
Mya Jackson and Delani Ewing scored six points apiece to pace the Bulldogs (4-9), who lost their fourth straight game.
“I think we’re still searching for answers," said Geron, who is in her ninth year on the New Albany bench. "We’re just really, really young. We’ve talked a lot over the break about our maturity level with the game itself. It’s such a big difference and you can see it. We have to learn to approach the game with a more mature attitude and that’s something that kind of caught me off guard.”
The Bulldogs host Brownstown Central (13-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
