GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eagles earn 1st trip to state

NEW ALBANY — Lanesville is going to the IHSAA State Finals for the first time in program history.
The top-ranked Eagles walloped Jac-Cen-Del 45-21 Saturday night in the Class A New Albany Semistate championship game. Lanesville (27-2) will play No. 7 Bethany Christian (24-3) at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the title tilt.
“These kids have worked so hard to get to this point, and now we’re finally going to be there at state. It’s like a dream come true,” said Eagles head coach Angie Hinton, whose team defeated No. 4 Trinity Lutheran 56-41 in the afternoon semifinal. “This kind of winning never gets old and I’m so glad I get to share this experience with this group of kids.”
Hinton guided New Albany to the 4A state championship in 1999. Saturday, Lanesville won its first semistate on the court Hinton called home for many years.
“It is so special to win this semistate on this court. This is my home-away-from-home and to come in here, in the Doghouse and win this, it is just truly amazing,” she said. “I have so many friends here and friends that came to watch tonight. I love this place.”
The Eagles led wire-to-wire Saturday night. They scored the first nine points of the game and led 16-2 at the first stop. Lanesville increased its advantage to 29-9 by halftime and 40-12 through three periods en route to its 12th win in a row.
Senior center Morgan Sonner led the way for the winners with 14 points.
“It almost doesn’t feel real, this is just amazing to know we’re going to the state finals,” Sonner said. “We started hot tonight and that was important to set the tone.”
“Coach Hinton always wants us to come out with our foot on the gas pedal and sometimes our first quarter isn’t the best, but today we came out playing extra hard and things worked out,” junior guard Ava Kerr added. “We’ve worked so hard this season, so to get this win is just amazing. We’ve used the fact that we lost in regional the last few years to really fuel our fire this season.”
Senior Linzie Wernert ripped down an incredible 21 rebounds for the Eagles, who turned the black-and-red Doghouse into their own purple palace Saturday.
“Our fans were just insane today. Purple covered three-fourths of this gym, and it’s a big place,” Wernert said. “It’s just amazing to have so much support from the community.”
CLASS A NEW ALBANY SEMISTATE
Saturday night's final at the Doghouse
LANESVILLE 45, JAC-CEN-DEL 21
Jac-Cen-Del 2 7 3 9 — 21
Lanesville 16 13 11 5 — 45
Jac-Cen-Del (17-12): Savannah Steele 2, Kelsey Borgman 6, Sophia Sullivan 2, Julia Meyer 8, Reagan Hughes 3.
Lanesville (27-2): Jane Davis 7, Hadley Crosier 6, Ava Kerr 6, Hylton Brumley 1, Linzie Wernert 6, Shelby Allen 3, Ellie Schneider 2, Morgan Sonner 14.
3-point field goals: Jac-Cen-Del 3 of 15 (Borgman 2, Hughes), Lanesville 3 of 22 (Davis, Crosier 2).
Rebounds: Jac-Cen-Del 20 (Meyer 6), Lanesville 44 (Wernert 21).
Turnovers: Jac-Cen-Del 18, Lanesville 12.
Field-goal shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 5 of 32, Lanesville 18 of 51.
Free-throw shooting: Jac-Cen-Del 8 of 13, Lanesville 6 of 8.