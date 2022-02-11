LANESVILLE — In Angie Hinton's four seasons as head coach at Lanesville, the Eagles have been soaring — in the regular season and the sectionals.
A combined record of 87-16 and four consecutive Class A sectional titles are impressive, especially given the fact that Lanesville had 12 straight losing seasons and had never won a sectional championship before Hinton's arrival.
But after double-digit wins in all 10 sectional tournament games the last four seasons, Lanesville has failed to make it past the regional semifinals in each of the three years, going 0-3 in the regionals.
Hinton and the Eagles are hoping to change that today.
Second-ranked Lanesville (25-1) will take on No. 6 Vincennes Rivet (20-6) at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon in the second semifinal of the West Washington Regional. Seventh-ranked Tecumseh (16-8) will face No. 11 Trinity Lutheran (16-8) in the first semi at 10:30 a.m. The regional final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“This team has been locked in all year long,” said Hinton, whose team carries a 21-game winning streak into today. “They started the spring with a goal of working every day in some way to be prepared to compete in each game and for the postseason.”
The Eagles have been making progress in the regional, from a 70-33 semifinal loss to Vincennes Rivet in Hinton’s first season to a 63-60 setback to Tecumseh last season. This time around, with a gaudy record and ranking, Hinton and the Eagles may be poised to take the next step.
“We have more experience, with the juniors and seniors having played in the regional atmosphere,” Hinton said. “We have a more business-like approach, but also want to keep it fun for the players and appreciate the experience of being together in each event. We are trying to take advantage of each moment and not take anything for granted.”
Hinton has two seniors that have been with her since the start. They are 5-foot-9 forward Kennedy Gordon, who averages 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, and 5-5 guard Emma Campbell (4.3 ppg). They provide much-needed leadership as the Eagles prepare for the task at hand.
“They have been great about sharing their past experience with the younger players,” Hinton said of the duo. “They have been very encouraging and supportive in helping them understand what the atmosphere is going to be like. It is definitely a shared experience and the girls know the history and the expectations.”
In the frontcourt, the Eagles are led by 6-0 junior center Morgan Sonner (8.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and junior forward Linzie Wernert (15 ppg, 7.9 rpg).
“Linzie has a great motor for the game,” Hinton said. “She plays with a lot of energy and is a very strong rebounder.”
And then there’s Sonner in the middle.
“You can’t teach size,” said Hinton, who guided New Albany to the Class 4A state title in 1999. “Her defensive presence in the paint really helps our guards apply pressure knowing that she is back there to help.”
Sonner is the baseline stopper on a team that plays defense from one end of the floor to the other.
“Our defense helps keep us in game for the most part,” said Hinton, whose team allows only 22.5 points per game. “We work hard as a team to cover as much of the floor as we can. We like to extend pressure as much as possible.”
Defense travels and the Eagles know they will need it today as they try to bring home the program's first regional title.
“We want our players to compete on every play, every game no matter when they play or who they are playing,” Hinton said. “We are definitely happy to have the opportunity to play in the regional again regardless.”
