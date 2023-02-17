2-4-23_Lanesville@Borden_GBB_09110_.jpg (copy)

Lanesville senior Morgan Sonner puts up a shot during the Eagles’ 58-27 victory over Borden in the Class A Borden Sectional final earlier this month. Today, Lanesville will play in the New Albany Semistate.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Lanesville and Corydon Central will both try for semistate titles Saturday.

The top-ranked Eagles (25-2) will face fourth-ranked Trinity Lutheran (22-6) at noon today in the second semifinal of the Class A New Albany Semistate. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Lanesville head coach Angie Hinton, who previously guided the Bulldogs to the 4A state championship in 1999. The Eagles, who have never won a semistate, previously clipped the Cougars 59-30 back on Jan. 10 in Lanesville.

Bloomfield (14-14) will battle Jac-Cen-Del (16-11) at 10 a.m. in today’s first semifinal.

The winners will face off at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship game with a spot in next week’s Class A state final on the line.

Meanwhile the No. 6 Panthers (25-2) will take on Gibson Southern (21-4) at 10:30 a.m. this morning in the first semifinal of the 3A Jasper Semistate. Corydon is seeking its second semistate title to go along with the one it won in 2005.

Fifth-ranked Indian Creek (26-1) will take on Indianapolis Chatard (12-13) at 12:30 p.m. in the second semi.

The winners will meet at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship game with a spot in next week’s 3A state final on the line.

