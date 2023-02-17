Lanesville and Corydon Central will both try for semistate titles Saturday.
The top-ranked Eagles (25-2) will face fourth-ranked Trinity Lutheran (22-6) at noon today in the second semifinal of the Class A New Albany Semistate. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Lanesville head coach Angie Hinton, who previously guided the Bulldogs to the 4A state championship in 1999. The Eagles, who have never won a semistate, previously clipped the Cougars 59-30 back on Jan. 10 in Lanesville.
Bloomfield (14-14) will battle Jac-Cen-Del (16-11) at 10 a.m. in today’s first semifinal.
The winners will face off at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship game with a spot in next week’s Class A state final on the line.
Meanwhile the No. 6 Panthers (25-2) will take on Gibson Southern (21-4) at 10:30 a.m. this morning in the first semifinal of the 3A Jasper Semistate. Corydon is seeking its second semistate title to go along with the one it won in 2005.
Fifth-ranked Indian Creek (26-1) will take on Indianapolis Chatard (12-13) at 12:30 p.m. in the second semi.
The winners will meet at 8 p.m. tonight in the semistate championship game with a spot in next week’s 3A state final on the line.
