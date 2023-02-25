GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eagles soar to state title

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time in the 84-year history of Lanesville High School, the Eagles are at the peak of the Indiana basketball mountain.
The top-ranked Eagles handily defeated No. 7 Bethan Christian 60-41 in the Class A state championship game Saturday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“This is something we’ve worked for since the day Coach (Angie) Hinton got to Lanesville,” said senior Linzie Wernert, who scored 13 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. “We kept falling short in regional (the past few years) and this year we finally got past that wall. We’ve worked for today ever since the buzzer sounded in regional last year when we lost to (Tecumseh), the eventual state champions. We’ve been hungry for it, we worked for it and now we’ve got it.”
In addition to cutting down the nets, Wernert was also named the winner of the prestigious Patricia L. Roy Mental Award afterward.
“Just to know that I was nominated for the mental attitude award by my principal and coaches means so much, to know they believe in me,” she said. “To be able to bring that home with a state title makes it that much better.”
The victory gave Hinton, who led New Albany to an undefeated 4A state championship in 1999, her second title.
“There’s so many parallels between what we did at New Albany and here at Lanesville,” she said with a lump in her throat. “I’ve given the same time and attention to the Lanesville program that I gave to New Albany. The people at both places are so special.”
Senior Morgan Sonner led all scorers with 18 points and hit her first, and only, 3-pointer of the season for the Eagles (28-2).
“It doesn’t feel real right now,” the soft spoken 6-foot-1 center said. “We played hard and things worked out. This is amazing. It’s hard to put into words.”
Sophomore Shelby Allen contributed 11 points off the bench while cassmate Hadley Crosier filled up the stat sheet with nine points, five assists, and four steals.
“When I was younger, people would tell me ‘You’re going to win state someday’ and I always dreamed of that, but I never believed we could actually do it until last year when we just one point away in regional,” said Crosier, who now has a state championship to match the one her mother (Lacy Farris-Crosier) won as a starting guard on Hinton’s 1999 Bulldog team. “We put in the extra time and now we’ve made it. When we go back home there’s going to be so many people there welcoming us back. I think it may set in then that we’re state champions.”
Lanesville started fast and never looked back. The Eagles never trailed and shot 55.6 percent from the field.
“Our nice start kind of loosened the kids up and relaxed the coaches as well,” Hinton said with a smile. “I’m a Harrison County kid. I live in Harrison County now and coach a Harrison County team, and to bring home a state championship for our community is just such a blessing.”
Hinton is now in rare air in Indiana hoops history. By winning Saturday, she is one of only three coaches (joining Donna Cheatham and Kathie Layden) who have led two different schools to state championships.
“This is the path God has laid out for me, it has been amazing and I’m just so blessed,” she said. “You just don’t think about those things, at least I don’t. Donna Cheatham is a legend and I just don’t see myself in that same light. It’s special for me to see how far women’s basketball has come and it’s a blessing that I’ve been just a small part of that.”
CLASS A STATE FINAL
Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
LANESVILLE 60, BETHAN CHRISTIAN 41
Bethany Christian 7 11 13 10 -- 41
Lanesville 16 18 10 16 -- 60
Bethany Christian (24-4): Eva Horning 3, Mari Stoltzfus 11, Zoe Willems 17, Kierston Todd 5, Julia Moser 5.
Lanesville (28-2): Hadley Crosier 9, Ava Kerr 7, Hylton Brumley 2, Linzie Wernert 13, Morgan Sonner 18, Shelby Allen 11.
3-point field goals: Bethany Christian 5 of 12 (Horning, Stoltzfus 2, Willems, Moser), Lanesville 2 of 6 (Crosier, Sonner).
Rebounds: Bethany Christian 18 (Kierston 6, Willems 6), Lanesville 25 (Wernert 9).
Turnovers: Bethany Christian , Lanesville 7.
Field-goal shooting: Bethany Christian 11 of 35, Lanesville 25 of 45.
Free-throw shooting: Bethany Christian 14 of 17, Lanesville 8 of 13.