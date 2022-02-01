MARENGO — Eastern and Austin posted victories in first-round games of the Class 2A Crawford County Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Musketeers topped Henryville 54-18 while the Eagles clipped Clarksville 53-30.
Three-time defending champion Eastern bolted to a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased that to 32-10 by the break. The Musketeers outscored the Hornets 15-3 in the third period and 7-5 in the final frame.
Kyia McKinley scored a game-high 19 points to lead Eastern while Christina Knight netted 11.
The Musketeers (13-11) advances to play Providence at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal before Austin takes on the host Wolfpack (10-12) around 7:30 p.m. in the second semi.
