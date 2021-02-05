PEKIN — Clark County teams went 0-for-2 in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinals Friday night.
In the first game, the host Musketeers clipped Clarksville 72-29. In the nightcap, Crawford County was a decisive 68-37 winner over Henryville.
Eastern (12-9) will host Crawford County (9-15) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the sectional final. The Musketeers will be trying for their third straight title, as well as their third consecutive victory over the Wolfpack in the championship game.
EASTERN 72, CLARKSVILLE 29
The Generals battled Eastern early, but the Musketeers pretty much ended things with a 12-0 run at the end of the first quarter that resulted in an 18-6 Pekin lead.
The Generals were done in mostly by turnovers. Eastern mixed up its defenses, but began putting full-court pressure on Clarksville midway through the first quarter. The Generals committed 12 turnovers in the first half alone and finished with 25.
“They put a lot of pressure on us,” first-year Clarksville coach Amanda Carmichael said. “But I told the girls – we don’t have anything to hang our heads about, we competed. I’m very proud of them.”
The Musketeers previously defeated Clarksville 62-20 Dec. 12. Carmichael said she felt Friday night’s loss was an improvement over the previous meeting.
While the Generals (8-16) didn’t emerge victorious in the semis, they did record their first postseason win — a 36-34 win over Providence earlier in the week — in 12 years and notched their most victories since the 2006-7 season.
Clarksville will lose seniors Jasmine Walker, Kylie Perez, Myah Bagshaw and April Jackson, but should return a solid nucleus that will include seven players who saw action Friday.
Walker finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in her final game in a Clarksville uniform.
“There’s been a good buzz this week about this team and it’s been fun,” Carmichael said. “The win Tuesday (over Providence) was huge. This gives us something to build off of and look forward to next season.
“Those seniors, we’ll miss their leadership. But hopefully when we look back on them years from now we’ll remember how they helped us start something here.”
CRAWFORD COUNTY 68, HENRYVILLE 37
The Hornets (7-13) were waylaid early by the Wolfpack (9-16) and their three-point attack. Crawford County kept lining up from outside – and kept on knocking down shots from long range. In the win, Crawford sank 12 of 21 3-point attempts.
Taylor Herbaugh nailed six three-pointers for the Wolfpack and led all scorers with 23 points. Her 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer made the score 18-4. Crawford increased its advantage to 37-14 by halftime.
“It’s really hard (to watch those shots go in) … especially when the girls are closing out and doing what they can to defend,” Henryville coach Tuesday Guernsey said. “It’s one of those things, you try and keep the morale up, and that’s what we struggled with the entire game.”
In the second half, Guernsey’s troops began to play with some confidence and began cutting into the Crawford lead. However, the early advantage was too much to overcome.
Guernsey credited the play of freshman guard Hillary White in the second half.
“Hillary helped us get into more of a groove, and we did get some offense going, but we were flustered,” she said. “So we did get a boost, but then they started hitting again.”
White led the Hornets with seven points. Seniors Riley Nunn, Anna Knecht, Dilyn Roberts, Avery King, Esmeralda Ruiz and Alli Thompson played their last game for Henryville.
“Those six seniors … I couldn’t have asked for a better group. I’m proud of them,” Guernsey said.
.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Friday night's semifinals
EASTERN 72, CLARKSVILLE 29
Eastern 18 12 18 24 — 72
Clarksville 6 5 9 9 — 29
Eastern (12-9): McKenna Jeter 7, Shelbi Patton 10, Kendra Sill 21, Madeline Lewellen 3, Shelby Casey 7, Ava Sowder 6, Libby Heavner 2, Kylie McKinley 11, Kaylee McKinley 2, Elizabeth Trueblood 3.
Clarksville (8-16): Jasmine Walker 24, Kylie Perez 0, Alyssa Leezer 0, Carlyle Nix 0, Myah Bagshaw 0, Dahja Gaines 5, Skye Howey 0.
3-point field goals: Eastern 7 (Jeter, Patton, Sill 3, Trueblood, Lewellen); Clarksville 0.
.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 68, HENRYVILLE 37
Crawford Co. 18 19 16 15 — 68
Henryville 4 10 15 8 — 37
Crawford County (9-15): Autumn Schiger 0, Taylor Herbaugh 23, Riley House 11, Sarah Stutzman 10, Jordan Mauck 0, Emily Kerce 9, Makaylyn Sheckells 4, Gloria Dennis 3, Morgan Holzbog 2, Hanna Ashley 3, Tasha Wiseman 3,
Henryville (7-13): Avery King 5, Riley Nunn 6, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 6, Dilyn Roberts 0, Anna Knecht 6, Alli Thompson 2, Hillary White 7, Esmeralda Ruiz 3, Mary Crick 2.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 12 (Herbaugh 6, House 3, Kerce, Dennis, Stutzman); Henryville 2 (King, Ruiz).
