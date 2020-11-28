PEKIN — Sophomore forward Kyia McKinley tallied 22 points to lead Class 2A No. 7 Eastern to a 55-38 victory over visiting New Albany in a girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.
Behind nine first-period points from McKinley, the Musketeers led 16-5 at the first stop. The Bulldogs closed to within 24-15 by halftime before Eastern outscored the visitors 17-8 in the third quarter to take command.
Shelbi Patton added 11 points for the Musketeers (3-2), who visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Birthday girl Layne Burke and Alaina Walker scored nine points apiece to pace New Albany (2-4), which visits North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
EASTERN 55, NEW ALBANY 38
New Albany 5 10 8 15 — 38
Eastern 16 8 17 14 — 55
New Albany (2-4): Maleea Roland 5, Vanessa Burns 6, Taylor Treat 7, Alaina Walker 9, Layne Burke 9, Anasha Crowdus 2.
Eastern (3-2): Shelby Casey 2, Ava Sowder 5, Shelbi Patton 11, Kendra Sill 8, Kyia McKinley 22, McKenna Jeter 7.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Treat); Eastern 6 (Jeter 2, Sill 2, Patton, Sowder).
