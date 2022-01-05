GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Ellison's hot shooting leads Mustangs over Hornets

HENRYVILLE — Grace Ellison’s hot hand helped New Washington pick up its first Southern Athletic Conference win Wednesday night.
The senior guard hit six 3-pointers — one shy of her career-high — and tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 45-32 victory at Henryville.
Ellison hit four from long range in the first quarter — when she accounted for all 14 of her team’s points — then added two more triples in the third quarter, when New Wash took control.
“She kind of got on a streak there and it’s nice to get in a rhythm, it builds confidence,” New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway said. “It was good to see.”
Sami Mattingly added 10 points while Kaidin James, who assisted several of her team’s 10 3-pointers, added seven for the Mustangs (7-8, 1-2).
Behind Ellison’s sizzling start, the ‘Stangs led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. It was 17-13 at halftime, and still near the mid-point of the third period, before Alexis Marion’s 3 pulled the host Hornets within a point.
Then New Wash got hot. The Mustangs tallied 12 consecutive points to take command.
James was the catalyst during that run. The sophomore guard started the surge with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Then on New Wash’s next possession, she assisted Ellison’s fifth 3.
Then it was Mattingly’s turn. The sophomore buried back-to-back 3-pointers, both of which came on kick-outs from James, who penetrated into the teeth of the Hornets’ defense before tossing it back out to her open teammates on the perimeter.
Meanwhile the Mustangs’ 3-2 zone defense limited Henryville’s paint touches and forced the Hornets into mostly outside shots.
“We’re focusing on trying to cover some things different defensively than we have throughout the rest of the year,” Holloway said. “My girls were wanting to go to a different defense, but I was forcing them to stay in a specific defense. We have a defense that tries to turn them over much more than we did tonight, but we feel like to be able to be successful long-term we’ve got to be able to play half-court defense, and half-court offense, and get the shots that we want.”
A 3-pointer from Hillary White, who hit five trifectas for Henryville, ended the Mustangs’ run. Moments later, though, Ellison’s final 3 put New Wash on top 32-19.
“I did shoot pretty well,” said Ellison, who earlier this season knocked down seven 3-pointers in a win at Milan. “I feel like a big part of it is we had more people who were doing good on assists and they had really good looks for me and for Sami and Haylie (Spear), who also shot well. I feel like our team was really looking to pass it tonight and we were having good assists and just good all-around ball movement.”
Freshman Mylee Marcum’s inside hoop just before the third-quarter buzzer pulled the Hornets within 11 (32-21) heading into the final frame.
Early in the fourth period James got into the lane, then kicked it out to senior Emma DeCamp, who drilled another 3 for the Mustangs.
New Wash cruised from there.
White scored 15 points to pace Henryville (6-9, 2-2), which had won four of its previous five games. The Hornets next host Orleans at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile the Mustangs, who like Henryville are one win away from equaling last season’s total, next visit Clarksville at 6 p.m. Saturday night in the first game of a girl-boy doubleheader.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 45, HENRYVILLE 32
New Washington 14 3 16 12 — 45
Henryville 11 2 8 11 — 32
New Washington (7-8, 1-2): Kaidin James 7, Grace Ellison 20, Emma DeCamp 6, Sami Mattingly 10, Haylie Spear 2.
Henryville (6-9, 2-2): Chloe Harter 3, Hillary White 15, Alexis Marion 6, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 4, Mylee Marcum 4.
3-point field goals: New Washington 10 (Ellison 6, Mattingly 3, DeCamp); Henryville 8 (White 5, Marion 2, Harter).