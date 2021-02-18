GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Emly leads Dragons into semistate

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen remembers watching Jaclyn Emly play as a fourth grader. Immediately, he knew she was going to be special.
Seven years later, Emly —now a team captain — will lead the Dragons into the program’s first semistate appearance.
“Back then, we knew she was going to be good,” said Schoen, whose top-ranked team will face Tri-West at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Jeffersonville Semistate.
As a freshman, Emly was asked to shoulder a lot of the scoring for a team that went 9-13 in a regular season that included a 61-10 loss to Jeffersonville.
“What are you supposed to say to a 14-year-old after you lose 61-10?” Schoen said. “As a freshman, she was asked to do so much. She just came in and kept working harder. She’s the first person in the gym and the last one to leave. She’s a true gym rat.”
That hard work continued to pay off in her sophomore season, when Emly averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the Dragons, who went 15-8 and lost 46-43 to Salem in the sectional semifinals.
In her junior season, after sisters Kynidi and Alana Striverson transferred in, Emly tallied 11.6 points, five rebounds and two steals a game for Creek, which went 21-4 but lost on a last-second shot to Salem in the sectional final.
The Dragons picked up some more help before this season, with the transfer in of Marissa Gasaway from Louisville Eastern.
Schoen said Emly has welcomed in the Striversons and Gasaway with open arms.
“She could have gotten a little selfish and not handled it the right way, but she just wants to win,” the Creek coach said.
“We’re all really good teammates to each other,” Emly added. “I’ve been playing with all these girls since the eighth grade. Then we added Kynidi, Alana and Marissa — and it’s like they’ve been here all along. They fit very well.”
After four years, Emly still leads by example. While averaging 10.9 points per game, she’s shooting 62 percent from 2-point range and a team-high 45-percent from 3-point range, where she’s hit 60 of 133 shots. Emly, who earlier this season surpassed 1,000 points in her career, also shoots a team-best 80 percent from the free throw line and leads the way in deflections (54) in addition to averaging 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
“She’s a leader,” Schoen said. “It’s amazing how much she’s grown in the last two years. It’s maturity.”
In last Saturday’s Charlestown Regional, Emly stepped and up and made huge shots. In the semifinals she hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter and help the Dragons pull away from Evansville Memorial. Then in Saturday night’s championship game against Rushville, she drilled four first-half 3’s to help Creek build a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“For me, it makes me smile to see her have the season she’s having,” Schoen said.
After this Silver Creek run, Emly will continue her career at Kentucky Wesleyan College, which is 13-4 this season.
“Wesleyan got a steal,” Schoen said. “She felt it was a great fit. I think she’ll be good there. Her basketball IQ is very high, she’s really smart. She plays angles very well.”
For now, though, Emly and the Dragons have their sights on a state title.
“That’s the goal,” she said. “But we’re taking it one game at a time.”