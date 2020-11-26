SELLERSBURG — Jaclyn Emly tallied 21 of her 23 points — including the 1,000th of her career — in the first half to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 71-32 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
The senior guard was 7-for-7, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, in the opening 16 minutes, as the Dragons hit 10 3's en route to a 52-17 lead at the break.
Also for Creek, Marissa Gasaway added 13 points and Alana Striverson and Sydney Sierota tallied 10 apiece.
Diana Burgher scored 15 points to pace the Lady Cats (4-1, 2-1).
The Dragons (5-0, 1-0) next visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 71, NORTH HARRISON 32
North Harrison 6 11 8 7 — 32
Silver Creek 26 26 13 6 — 71
North Harrison (4-1, 2-1): Ali Saunders 9, McKenna Pearson 4, Diana Burgher 15, Audrey Tucker 2, Kyra Case 2.
Silver Creek (5-0, 1-0): Kynidi Striverson 6, Jaclyn Emly 23, Marissa Gasaway 13, Alana Striverson 10, Emme Rooney 5, Sydney Sierota 10, Olivia Johnston 2, Savannah Kirchgessner 2.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 1 (Saunders); Silver Creek 10 (Emly 5, K. Striverson 2, Rooney, Sierota, A. Striverson).
Silver Creek standout @Jaclyn_15 talks about her team's win over North Harrison as well as scoring her 1,000th point. @SCHSGBB @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/z4xQ8IATjy— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) November 26, 2020
