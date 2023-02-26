INDIANAPOLIS -- Corydon Central and Fairfield locked defensive horns in a battle for the 3A state championship Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
In the end, the Falcons narrowly edged the Panthers 49-42 to claim their first state title.
“I thought Fairfield did a good job getting in our passing lanes,” Corydon head coach Josh Conrad said. “I thought we did a fairly good job defensively. It’s an incredible honor to get here and our girls worked so hard to get here. I’m proud of all of them and they represent our program in the best way possible on, and off, the court.”
The Panthers' state runner-up finish is the second in program history (the first came in 2005). Their three seniors led the way as Ava Weber finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, both game-highs. Bre Edwards hit two huge 3-pointers off the bench and Bailey Orme dished out a game-best eight assists.
“It will be incredibly hard to replace our three seniors. If you look at their leadership off the court alone, it’s amazing,” Conrad said. “On the court they all have their own niche. Bre’s a knockdown shooter, Bailey is our all-time assists leader and Ava is our all-time leading scorer. It’s easy to coach with three kids like this.”
The game was close throughout, as the two teams were never separated by more than single digits. The first half was two heavyweights feeling each other out, with the Falcons (28-2) posting a slim 25-24 advantage at intermission.
“We didn’t come out as ready as we have in past games,” Orme said. “We haven’t seen a 2-3 zone defense like they played. We worked on it all week, but we forced some things at the beginning and made some stupid turnovers.”
The third period proved to be the difference in the game. Fairfield’s state-leading defense held Corydon (27-3) to just 1 of 10 shooting out of the locker room and the Falcons led 32-26 heading into the fourth frame.
Fairfield then hit a triple to open the final stanza and grabbed its biggest lead of the game, 35-26. The Panthers battled down the stretch and closed within four points on multiple occasions, but could never get closer.
“We’re a team that gets in the lane a lot and shoots free throws, but we didn’t get to those two things as much as we wanted to tonight,” Conrad said. “We wanted to keep moving the ball in the second half and try to work the ball inside-out to get some good looks, but just weren’t able to knock as many shots down as we needed to.”
Both teams played stingy defense all night, but as in most championship contests the charity stripe played a huge role. Fairfield connected on 25 of 35 free-throw attempts, including 14 of 21 in the fourth quarter. Corydon was 9 of 13 from the line.
“I would not have thought we would have won if you told me we were only going to hit 10 field goals,” said Falcons head coach Brodie Garber, whose team shot just 27 percent from the field. “We’re not out to win a beauty contest. The defense we’ve played in the tournament has been tremendous. In the end, our free throws were dynamite tonight. To hit those on this stage is what impresses me.”
On top of their state runner-up finish, the Panthers won the Mid-Southern Conference title and set a record for single-season victories.
“It’s just been a lot of fun to wear a Corydon uniform,” Weber said. “We all truly believed that if we put in the work we could get here. The community support has just been unbelievable.”
CLASS 3A STATE FINAL
Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
FAIRFIELD 49, CORYDON CENTRAL 42
Fairfield 14 11 7 17 -- 49
Corydon 13 11 2 16 -- 42
Fairfield (28-2): Morgan Gawtharp 13, Brea Garber 19, Kaylee Dillon 3, Bailey Willard 12, Eva Herbert 2.
Corydon Central (27-3): Alyssa Groover 2, Ava Weber 23, Morgan Adams 2, Josie Vaughn 7, Jordin McCarty 2, Bre Edwards 6.
3-point field goals: Fairfield 4 of 13 (Gawthrop 2, Willard 2); Corydon Central 3 of 26 (Vaughn, Edwards 2).
Rebounds: Fairfield 30 (Gawthrop 12); Corydon Central 34 (Weber 16).
Turnovers: Fairfield 9, Corydon Central 12.
Field-goal shooting: Fairfield 10 of 36; Corydon Central 15 of 49.
Free-throw shooting: Fairfield 25 of 35; Corydon Central 9 of 13.
