Jump shots went up across the state Monday — the first official day of practice.
It was no different locally, where several area teams start this season with high hopes.
With that in mind, here are five big questions entering the 2019-20 campaign.
1. IS THIS THE SEASON JEFFERSONVILLE FINALLY KNOCKS OFF BNL AND WINS A SECTIONAL?
The Red Devils haven’t won a sectional title since 2011, when they captured the Class 4A state championship.
In seven of the past eight seasons — including the last six in a row — Bedford North Lawrence has bounced Jeff from the postseason en route to the sectional crown. Last season it was 44-34 in the first round. The season before that it was a 57-55 heart-breaker on a last-second shot in double-overtime.
Is this the season Jeff gets over the hump?
The stars may be aligned for the Devils to dethrone the eight-time defending champion Stars, who lost last season’s Miss Basketball, Jorie Allen, to graduation.
Jeff returns four starters from last season led by standout Nan Garcia, the two-time reigning NTSPY Player of the Year. The 6-foot senior, who averaged 19.9 points and nine rebounds a game last season and was a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team over the summer, has scholarship offers from several Division I schools and plans to announce her college choice Friday. She has a very capable supporting cast that includes classmates Kiersten Poor and Kelsie James, as well as junior Alexis Gibson.
“It’s nice to have four kids with experience who have played,” Jeff coach Mike Warren said. “After that our juniors through freshmen are trying to find their roles.”
2. HOW GOOD WILL SILVER CREEK BE WITH THE STRIVERSON SISTERS?
The biggest news in the offseason was the arrival of the Striverson sisters — Alana, a junior, and Kynidi, a sophomore — from Louisville Male. Before transferring across the river, Alana averaged 10.6 points and Kynidi 6.5 for the Bulldogs, who advanced to Kentucky’s state semifinals last season.
Add those two to a team that returns its top three scorers — junior Jaclyn Emly (15.4 ppg), sophomore Emme Rooney (9.6 ppg) and junior Savannah Kirchgessner (6.8 ppg) — and Silver Creek should have a good shot at its first sectional title since 2011, and possibly its first ever regional crown.
“We return 95 percent of our points, which is always good. The couple move-ins we have, we’re fortunate to add in,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “The great thing with summer basketball is they were able to get in and mesh with our girls. We were going to be pretty good anyway with our pieces returning. When they moved in, it was Christmas in June. Their games correlate so much to who we are. … They both absolutely love defense and that’s what we build our program around.”
3. CAN PROVIDENCE RECAPTURE ITS PAST POSTSEASON GLORY?
The Pioneers won back-to-back sectional and regional titles in 2015 and ‘16 before losing in consecutive sectional finals in ‘17 and ‘18. Last season they lost 27-24 in the first round to eventual champion Eastern.
Providence returns six of its top seven players from last season led by a trio of seniors — forward Natalie Boesing (21 ppg, 9 rpg), who was a NTSPY Player of the Year finalist; center Brigid Welch and guard Kaylee Kaiser.
“Anytime you can return six of your top seven, including one of the top players in the area and two other really solid players that were all-area type players, and then bring in a nice freshman class, you’ve got to like where you’re at,” Pioneers coach Brad Burden said.
Something else for Burden to like is the fact that Providence will host its 2A sectional this season.
“Eastern’s probably the favorite in it, but we feel like with what we’ve got coming back that we’ll be right there to contend for it,” Burden said.
4. WHICH NEW COACH HAS THE BEST SHOT AT SUCCESS THIS SEASON?
The area has four new coaches — Carson Casey at Christian Academy, Tuesday Guernsey at Henryville, Camille Leach at Rock Creek and Shelby Miller at Clarksville. Going off of last season alone, the one with the best chance of immediate success is Guernsey. She takes over a team that returns its top two scorers — senior Allison Horn (14 ppg) and junior Riley Nunn (9.2) — off a squad that won seven games.
5. WHO ARE SOME OF THE AREA'S OTHER TOP PLAYERS?
In addition to those already mentioned, several seniors could be poised for solid seasons. Included among those are Floyd Central’s Lindsey Dorsch, New Washington’s Makynsie Barger and the Charlestown tandem of Karston Watson and Jackie Biscardi.
Sports editor Craig Pearson contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.