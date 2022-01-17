FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outscored Borden by 19 points in the first and third quarters en route to a 49-32 win Monday night.
The Highlanders led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at the break before outpointing the Braves 15-3 in the third period to take command.
Keegan Kaiser tallied 10 points to lead a balanced attack for Floyd. Samara Miller added eight, all in the first quarter, as did Nora Gibson while Kendall Brown contributed seven.
Paige Robinson netted eight points to pace Borden (10-8) while Delaney Smith and Emily Cissell scored seven each.
"I thought our effort was better tonight, but their size and athleticism hurt us," Braves coach Matt Vick said.
The Highlanders (7-11) are slated to host Class A No. 8 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 49, BORDEN 32
Borden 8 9 3 12 — 32
Floyd Central 15 12 15 7 — 49
Borden (10-8): Gabby Thomas 2, Delaney Smith 7, Caitlyn Cook 4, Hailey Hurst 2, Paige Robinson 8, Emily Cissell 7, Claire Hall 2.
Floyd Central (7-11): Keegan Kaiser 10, Kendall Brown 7, Samara Miller 8, Nora Gibson 8, Callie Jo Celichowski 2, Madison Hamelman 5, Natalya Gaines 4, Ava Hausz 3, Emma Kochert 2.
3 point field goals: Borden 2 (Cissell 2); Floyd Central 6 (Kaiser, Brown, Miller 2, Hamelman, Hausz).
