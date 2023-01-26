GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Freshmen having big impact

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Al McGuire famously said: “The best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.”
However, this season coaches all around Clark and Floyd counties would beg to differ. That’s because freshmen are contributing at very high levels for many local teams.
“In the area, across the board, it’s one of the best (freshman classes) I’ve ever seen,” said Providence head coach Brad Burden, who is in his 15th year on the Pioneers’ bench. “You just look across the area — Rock Creek, Floyd (Central), Silver Creek, Borden — it’s unbelievable how many programs have been impacted by this class.”
Indeed members of the Class of 2026 are making a name for themselves already.
“It’s for sure the deepest (freshman class I’ve seen),” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, who is in his 13th year. “You don’t just have two or three really good ones. You have 12, and they’re contributing at every school.”
Just take a quick look around.
Borden starts four freshmen while Providence introduces three during the starting lineup. Christian Academy, Rock Creek and Silver Creek start two each while Floyd and New Albany bring out one apiece for the opening tip.
We’ll start with the Braves, who boast Emma Hart, A.J. Mallad, Riley Rarick and Ava Wheeler in their starting lineup.
“I think they have a huge ceiling,” sixth-year Borden coach Matt Vick said. “They’re really athletic. I think their best attribute is they see the floor well and they know where everybody’s going to be at. There’s not too many freshmen that can see the floor and make the next pass, the right pass, like they can. I think they’ve meshed well with our seniors.”
Boosted by the addition of their four freshmen, the Braves (16-5) are having their best season in nearly a decade.
“They’re freshmen, but they don’t play like freshmen. They’ve played lots of games, they know their jobs,” Borden senior guard Emily Cissell said. “I think we excel in our roles very well.”
Cissell has seen her role change too. The Braves’ leading scorer in each of her first three seasons, she’s welcomed the freshmen, who have taken some of the scoring burden off of her.
“It’s been a lot different than the last three years. I’m not the primary scorer and that’s perfectly fine to me,” Cissell said after a recent game.
“She’s definitely the glue for our team because she’s like the middle man for the seniors and the freshmen,” Vick said of Cissell. “Our seniors, some of them were starters last year. Credit to them for being open-minded about these freshmen.
“Going into the summertime that was our biggest thing — our team chemistry. Not many girls like kids coming in and taking their spots. So we tried to make it a habit at team camp, having a freshman rooming with a senior. I will say we have bonded a lot better than I thought we would, and that’s a credit to the girls. Coaches can only do so much, so for the girls to buy into it and just care about winning and playing together, that’s the key.”
It’s also been a key at Providence, where the Pioneers (14-7) have already won more games than the past two seasons combined thanks in part to the addition of six freshmen (three of whom start).
“If the older kids didn’t embrace them it wouldn’t work,” Burden said. “We told (seniors) Lillie and Kate Weber at the beginning of the year, ‘You two are the keys to the season.’ Lillie especially, she’s the straw that stirs the drink. They’ve done a great job of welcoming those kids in, teaching them our culture, showing them what we’re all about and in turn they have enjoyed the fruits of having a more complete team.”
Providence has received plentiful production from its freshmen. Leading the way have been twins Addison and Avery Smith, the daughters of former Charlestown and Pioneers’ boys’ coach Sean Smith, who is now an assistant to Burden.
Addison Smith, a 5-foot-7 guard, paces Providence in scoring (15.6 points per game), steals (3.6 a game) and assists (two per game). Avery Smith, a 5-8 forward, is the Pioneers’ top rebounder (6.2 a game) and their third-leading scorer (7.5 ppg).
Livy Theobald, a 5-5 guard, is Providence’s other freshman starter. She’s third on the team in rebounding (2.6 rpg) and fourth in scoring (5.1 ppg).
Additionally, diminutive frosh Kamden Pierce is one of the first subs off the bench while classmates Kaia Kailer and Claire Clemmer-Becht also see occasional action.
“They’re really good ballplayers,” Burden said of his freshmen. “They’ve come right in and the older kids have embraced them. But the younger kids also have, in turn, embraced them and the chemistry is really great.”
“I think the freshman class has a connection, so it has helped us become part of the team faster,” Avery Smith added. “We have a connection with the older girls too, so we’ve become a committed, strong team.”
Over at Silver Creek, Schoen has a very different team than he has had the past two seasons after graduating 11 players from the squads that made consecutive trips to the Class 3A state championship game (winning the title in 2021).
In spite of those losses, the Dragons (12-9) are assured of their fifth straight winning season. A lot of that has had to do with the contributions of three freshmen — Brooklynn Renn, Emma Schoen and Joslyn Chesser.
Renn, a 6-2 wing and the cousin of former Creek boys’ standout Trey Kaufman-Renn, averaged a double-double (12 points, 11.2 rebounds) during the regular season for the Dragons, who are in their first year in 4A. She also is shooting 48 percent from the field while leading the team in deflections (40).
“Her ceiling is unbelievable,” Scott Schoen said.
Schoen, a 5-5 guard and the daughter of the head coach, ranks third in scoring (9.1 ppg) while leading the way in made 3-pointers (39).
“They’ve played together since they were knee-high to a grasshopper. Emma’s still knee-high to a grasshopper,” Scott Schoen quipped. “They have a great chemistry with each other on the floor. They have a great sense of where each other are located. They’re hard workers too, they’re gym rats. They spend a lot of time getting better in the gym.
“You can watch both of them as they’re playing, their confidence is just starting to soar. …. And they’re figuring stuff out too. They’re still just 14, 15-year-old kids, but I’m glad I have’em on my squad.”
While Chesser hasn’t seen the playing time of her classmates, Schoen is excited about her future in the program as well.
Meanwhile there’s plenty to be excited about at Rock Creek and CAI too.
In Sellersburg, Sara Nord’s Lions (13-6) have guaranteed the program’s first winning season since 2004-05. A lot of that has to do with the contributions of four freshmen — Ahleeyah Brown, Maddie Clark, Kelis Dansby and Aubrey Messer. Brown and Dansby both start and are among the team’s top scorers.
Meanwhile Carson Casey’s Warriors, who are having their best season in half a decade, feature frosh Macy and Addison Jackson, who aren’t related. Addison Jackson, a forward, tops the team in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and is third in scoring (5.7 ppg). Macy Jackson, a point guard, leads CAI in steals (3.1 spg) and assists (1.9 apg) while also ranking second in rebounding (4.5 rpg) and fourth in scoring (5 ppg).
It’s not just small schools that are receiving contributions from freshmen, though.
Floyd Central features Elise Coleman. The 6-0 guard, who has already received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Indiana State, leads the Highlanders in scoring (10.9 ppg).
Meanwhile freshman Maizy Smith, a guard, has become a starter at New Albany.
For those keeping track, that’s at least 15 freshmen starting at the 12 schools in Clark and Floyd counties.
“I think the freshman class this year is really skilled at every school,” Addison Smith said. “The freshman class is coming in and playing really big roles at all schools.”
Need some examples? Look no further than Jan. 10.
That night at the Larkin Center, the Smith twins made several key plays — including Avery making a steal that led to Addison hitting the game-winning free throws — down the stretch in the Pioneers’ 51-49 victory over visiting New Washington.
Meanwhile at Borden, Coleman scored all six of her team’s points in overtime to lead the Highlanders to a 46-42 win over the host Braves.
Finally at Madison, Renn’s field goal in the waning seconds lifted Creek to a thrilling 51-49 triumph.
“I think this freshman class is very strong,” she said. “I did not expect all the other freshmen around the county to be as good as what they are. But we’re holding up.”
Although many of the coaches acknowledge that there are some growing pains with freshmen — “They definitely make some amazing plays and they also make you want to pull your hair out,” Vick joked — they also admit that those mistakes can be canceled out by their attitudes.
“They’re so eager to learn,” Schoen said. “We find ourselves having to go back and teach things again. That's the part, it’s frustrating but then again it’s really enjoyable.”
While the present may be new and exciting, the future looks especially bright for the Class of ‘26.
“They’re everywhere, so that means there’s going to be really quality girls’ basketball here in Clark County and Floyd County in the next four years,” Schoen said.