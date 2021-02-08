MADISON — Last year’s sectional final ended in tears for Silver Creek.
This year’s ended with cheers.
Saturday night the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons downed No. 2 Salem 46-27 in the championship game of the Madison Sectional.
The victory came almost a year to the day of Creek’s heart-breaking 54-52 last-second loss to the Lions in the Charlestown Sectional final. In that game, Salem rallied late for the win en route to a state runner-up finish.
This time around the Dragons built a double-digit lead, withstood a Lions’ run, then pulled away in the final frame for a 19-point victory. Salem had knocked Creek out of the past two postseasons by a total of five points.
“I had so many butterflies in my stomach, it was so exciting,” senior forward Savannah Kirchgessner said. “It’s always been Salem, our rival. But we’ve matured, we’re definitely developing as a team.”
The Dragons (21-3) will face fourth-ranked Evansville Memorial (18-4) at noon this Saturday in the second semifinal of the Charlestown Regional. The first game will pit No. 5 Washington (19-1) against Rushville (17-8) at 10 a.m. The regional final is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Senior forward Marissa Gasaway led Silver Creek to its sixth sectional title, and first since 2011.
The 6-foot-1 transfer from Louisville Eastern was a difference-maker on both ends of the court, tallying a double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds).
“I thought Marissa played an exceptional basketball game,” Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. “Her ability to disrupt the rim-drives was huge.”
Senior wing Alana Striverson added 10 points for Creek, which will try for its first-ever regional title Saturday.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Saturday’s final at Salm Gymnaiusm SILVER CREEK 46, SALEM 27
Salem 10 5 9 3 — 27
Silver Creek 12 14 9 11 — 46
Salem (20-3): Callie Backherms 2, Zoe Couch 1, Natalie Noel 3, Abigail Ratts 7, Karly Sweeney 10, Bailey Hypes 3, Macie Tomlinson 1.
Silver Creek (21-3): Marissa Gasaway 20, Alana Striverson 10, Kynidi Striverson 4, Jaclyn Emly 5, Savannah Kirchgessner 5, Sydney Sierota 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 1 (Hypes); Silver Creek 4 (A. Striverson 2, K. Striverson, Emly).
2 OTHER MSC TEAMS WIN TITLES
In addition to Silver Creek, the Mid-Southern Conference produced two other sectional champions Saturday.
Brownstown Central won its second straight sectional title, beating Brown County 59-35 in the Edgewood Sectional final. The Braves (19-6) will face Chatard (16-7) at noon in the second semifinal of the Greencastle Regional. Indian Creek (17-6) will take on Tri-West (15-6) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship is slated for 8 p.m.
Meanwhile Eastern won its third consecutive sectional title. The host Musketeers outlasted Crawford County 37-35 in the final of the 2A Eastern Sectional.
Eastern (13-9) will face South Ripley (17-5) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Crawford County Regional. Top-ranked Linton-Stockton (23-1) faces Forest Park (17-3) in the first semi at 10 a.m. The final is slated for 8 p.m. that night.
EAGLES WIN 3RD IN A ROW
NEW WASHINGTON — Lanesville won its third straight sectional title Saturday night.
The Eagles rolled past the host Mustangs 72-30 in the Class A New Washington Sectional final.
Second-ranked Lanesville (21-3) will face No. 5 Tecumseh (14-6) at 10 a.m. this Saturday in the first semifinal of the Springs Valley Regional. Top-ranked Trinity Lutheran (20-4) will face No. 4 Loogootee at noon in the second semi. The final is slated for 7:30 p.m. this ++Saturday night.
Emma Campbell tallied 13 points to lead the Eagles, while freshman Kaidin James scored 12 to pace the Mustangs.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Saturday’s final at New Wash
LANESVILLE 72, NEW WASH 30
Lanesville 23 13 17 19 — 72
New Washington 9 4 9 8 — 30
Lanesville (21-3): Ava Kerr 12, Ellie Schneider 2, Kennedy Gordon 6, Elizabeth Turner 9, Emma Campbell 13, Gracie Adams 8, Linzie Wernert 6, Danielle Haire 1, Mackenzie Pavey 3, Morgan Sonner 12.
New Washington (8-12): Kaidin James 12, Grace Ellison 5, Emma DeCamp 4, Sami Canter 6, Haylie Spear 3.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 7 (Adams 2, Campbell 2, Kerr, Pavey); New Washington 3 (Ellison, Spear, Canter).
Tom Whitus & Kenzie Winstead contributed to this story.
