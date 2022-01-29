ELIZABETH — Nahriel Gaines' field goal with 3.1 seconds left lifted Clarksville to a 41-40 win at South Central on Saturday night.
The Generals built a 23-16 halftime lead before the Rebels rallied in the second half.
Freshman Julia Perissi scored 13 points to pace Clarksville while Dahja Gaines added nine.
The Generals (4-18) will face Austin (8-11) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Crawford County Sectional.
