Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.