Jeff vs. Providence
Buy Now

Jeffersonville's Nan Garcia, left and Providence's Natalie Boesing battle for the ball during the Red Devils' 64-16 victory at Providence on Nov. 13, 2018.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Jeffersonville senior standout Nan Garcia has been named second-team All-State by the Associated Press. 

The 6-0 forward averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 14 games for the Red Devils before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in late December. The Penn State-signee finished her high school career with 1,281 points and 607 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Providence senior Natalie Boesing was one of 21 players to garner High Honorable Mention. 

The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 23.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this past season for the Pioneers. Boesing, who has signed to play college tennis at Butler University, finished her career with 1,328 points and 606 rebounds.

The full teams are listed below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE TEAMS

First team

     Madison Layden, 6-1, Sr., Northwestern

     Sydney Parrish, 6-2, Sr., Hamilton Southeastern

     Kendall Bostic, 6-1, Sr., Northwestern

     RaShaya Kyle, 6-6, Sr., Marion

     Rachel Loobie, 6-0, Sr., Franklin Central

Second team

     Sydney Graber, 6-1, Sr., Homestead

     Nan Garcia, 6-0, Sr., Jeffersonville

     Ella Collier, 6-0, Sr., Danville

     Jayla Smith, 5-9, Jr., Lawrence North

     Katie Davidson, 5-10, Sr., Lawrence North

Third team

     Kristian Young, 5-5, Sr., Lawrence North

     Jasmine McWilliams, 5-11, Sr., North Central

     Ariana Wiggins, 5-8, Jr., Heritage Christian

     Allison Bosse, 5-7, Sr., Brownsburg

     Trinity Clinton, 5-7, Jr., Penn

High honorable mention

     Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Katie Burton, Fishers; Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Khera Goss, Ben Davis; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Natalie Boesing, Providence; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Maya Chandler, Triton Central; Dash Shaw, Crown Point; Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette; Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill; Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton; Kalea Fleming, Loogootee; Alana Vinson, Roncalli.

Honorable mention

     Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central; Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli; Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll; Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Erin Coffel, Bremen; Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Bridget Dunn, Carmel; Tyra Ford, Anderson; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Justis Gordon, Indianapolis Cathedral; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Lexie Green, Southport; Brielle Harrison, Warsaw; Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South; Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion; Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Kelsi Langley, Taylor; Madeline Lawrence, Winchester; Alexa McKinley, Columbus North; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Klair Merrell, Northwestern; Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie; Meg Newman, Indianapolis North Central; Ryin Ott, LaPorte; Reganne Pate, Penn; Maddy Payne, NorthWood; Makaya Porter, Elkhart Central; Abigail Ratts, Salem; Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis; Kate Rulli, NorthWood; Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Rylie Stephens, Triton Central; Allison Stogsdill, Brown County; Audrey Strawsma, Benton Central; Karly Sweeney, Salem; Lindsey Syrek, University; Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran; Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet; Josie Trabel, East Central; Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North; Sydney Watkins, Heritage Christian; Jazmen Watts, South Bend Riley; Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central; Mary Wilson, Center Grove; Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills); Sara Zabrecky, Munster.

Tags

Recommended for you