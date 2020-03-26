Jeffersonville senior standout Nan Garcia has been named second-team All-State by the Associated Press.
The 6-0 forward averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 14 games for the Red Devils before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in late December. The Penn State-signee finished her high school career with 1,281 points and 607 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Providence senior Natalie Boesing was one of 21 players to garner High Honorable Mention.
The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 23.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this past season for the Pioneers. Boesing, who has signed to play college tennis at Butler University, finished her career with 1,328 points and 606 rebounds.
The full teams are listed below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE TEAMS
First team
Madison Layden, 6-1, Sr., Northwestern
Sydney Parrish, 6-2, Sr., Hamilton Southeastern
Kendall Bostic, 6-1, Sr., Northwestern
RaShaya Kyle, 6-6, Sr., Marion
Rachel Loobie, 6-0, Sr., Franklin Central
Second team
Sydney Graber, 6-1, Sr., Homestead
Nan Garcia, 6-0, Sr., Jeffersonville
Ella Collier, 6-0, Sr., Danville
Jayla Smith, 5-9, Jr., Lawrence North
Katie Davidson, 5-10, Sr., Lawrence North
Third team
Kristian Young, 5-5, Sr., Lawrence North
Jasmine McWilliams, 5-11, Sr., North Central
Ariana Wiggins, 5-8, Jr., Heritage Christian
Allison Bosse, 5-7, Sr., Brownsburg
Trinity Clinton, 5-7, Jr., Penn
High honorable mention
Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Katie Burton, Fishers; Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Khera Goss, Ben Davis; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Natalie Boesing, Providence; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Maya Chandler, Triton Central; Dash Shaw, Crown Point; Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette; Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill; Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton; Kalea Fleming, Loogootee; Alana Vinson, Roncalli.
Honorable mention
Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central; Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli; Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll; Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Erin Coffel, Bremen; Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Bridget Dunn, Carmel; Tyra Ford, Anderson; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Justis Gordon, Indianapolis Cathedral; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Lexie Green, Southport; Brielle Harrison, Warsaw; Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South; Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion; Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Kelsi Langley, Taylor; Madeline Lawrence, Winchester; Alexa McKinley, Columbus North; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Klair Merrell, Northwestern; Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie; Meg Newman, Indianapolis North Central; Ryin Ott, LaPorte; Reganne Pate, Penn; Maddy Payne, NorthWood; Makaya Porter, Elkhart Central; Abigail Ratts, Salem; Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis; Kate Rulli, NorthWood; Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Rylie Stephens, Triton Central; Allison Stogsdill, Brown County; Audrey Strawsma, Benton Central; Karly Sweeney, Salem; Lindsey Syrek, University; Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran; Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet; Josie Trabel, East Central; Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North; Sydney Watkins, Heritage Christian; Jazmen Watts, South Bend Riley; Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central; Mary Wilson, Center Grove; Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills); Sara Zabrecky, Munster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.