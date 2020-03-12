Jeffersonville’s Nan Garcia was one of 14 seniors selected to the 2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars on Thursday.
However, the 6-foot forward won’t be to play in the annual summer series against the All-Stars’ Kentucky counterparts due to the ACL injury that brought her senior season to a premature end.
Garcia averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 14 games for the Red Devils before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in late December. The Penn State-signee finished her high school career with 1,281 points and 607 rebounds.
Joining Garcia on the team are Allison Bosse of Brownsburg, Kendall Bostic of Northwestern, Ella Collier of Danville, Katie Davidson of Lawrence North, Khera Goss of Ben Davis, Sydney Graber of Homestead, Madison Layden of Northwestern, Rachel Loobie of Franklin Central, Ra’Shaya Kyle of Marion, Jasmine McWilliams of North Central, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Dash Shaw of Crown Point and Kristian Young of Lawrence North. Garcia is injured and is not expected to play in the games.
Bedford North Lawrence bench boss Jeff Allen will be the team’s head coach. He will be assisted by Noblesville’s Donna Buckley and Northridge’s Doug Springer.
Those chosen to the All-Star team will play three games — one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars — in June.
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 3 at a to-be-announced site. The first game against Kentucky is scheduled for June 5 at a to-be-determined site. The final game against Kentucky will be June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars.
The Indiana Junior All-Stars, boys and girls, will play two doubleheaders. The first will be on June 1 against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at a site to be announced and the second on June 3 against the Indiana senior All-Stars.
The Indiana All-Stars program was founded in 1939 when the Indiana Boys All-Stars played the state champion Frankfort Hot Dogs. The series with Kentucky began in 1940, and the girls portion of the All-Stars was added in 1976. The Junior All-Stars, boys and girls, were added in 1996.
The Indiana portion of the All-Star Games is organized and produced by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
The 2020 IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball will be announced from within the group of All-Stars listed above at The Star’s Indiana Sports Awards program on May 3 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis. {span}Miss Basketball is selected through a balloting process of coaches and media overseen by game organizers from the IBCA. The remainder of the team is finalized by All-Star game director Mike Broughton after observing numerous games and events throughout the season, conferring with coaches, school officials and media across the state and reviewing votes submitted by coaches and media who each could recommend up to 10 players.
2020 INDYSTAR INDIANA GIRLS ALL-STARS
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Allison Bosse, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 17.0, Marian;
Kendall Bostic, Northwestern, 6-1, F, 20.5, Michigan State;
Ella Collier, Danville, 6-0, G, 23.5, Marian;
Katie Davidson, Lawrence North, 5-10, G/F, 10.7, Miami (Ohio);
x-Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville, 6-0, F, 18.8, Penn State;
Khera Goss, Ben Davis, 5-11, F, 14.6, Toledo;
Sydney Graber, Homestead, 6-0, F, 15.1, Central Michigan;
Madison Layden, Northwestern, 6-1, G, 25.6, Purdue;
Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central, 6-1, G/F, 21.0, Central Michigan;
Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion, 6-6, C, 27.3, Purdue;
Jasmine McWilliams, North Central, 5-11, F, 12.1, Northwestern;
Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern, 6-2, G, 24.8, Oregon;
Dash Shaw, Crown Point, 5-6, G, 13.5, Purdue-Northwest;
Kristian Young, Lawrence North, 5-5, G, 10.7, Illinois-Chicago.
Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence.
Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge
x-injured; unable to play in games
