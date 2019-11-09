JEFFERSONVILLE — Nan Garcia put on the quintessential performance in efficiency Friday night in Jeffersonville’s girls’ basketball home opener, pouring in 37 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 accuracy at the free-throw line.
She only needed 18 minutes on the Johnson Arena court as Jeffersonville dominated North Harrison for an 80-41 victory, helping deliver the 100th win of coach Mike Warren’s career.
Garcia drilled 5 of 7 attempts from 3-point range, hitting three from long range in the first half as the Red Devils took command right away.
“I was feeling it. I was hot and just wanted to keep shooting. At the same time, I wanted to make sure we gave that experience to the freshmen so they know what it’s like to play at Jeff,” Garcia said.
Warren was happy to see the Penn-State bound Garcia, one of the state’s contenders for Miss Basketball, put together such a strong performance. Garcia’s career-high is 39 — set last season.
“It was probably the best [performance of her career]. It’s not her high point,” Warren said. “But she was locked in from the start; 37 points in 18 minutes, that’s pretty daggone good. I was just happy with the way she responded. She wasn’t very good Wednesday. When you put in work and you’re focused, good things happen.”
Garcia wasn’t the only one knocking down shots.
Freshman guard Sophia Reese hit two second-quarter 3-pointers and senior Kelsie James hit a buzzer-beater in the second quarter to put the Red Devils up 41-18.
Reese finished with eight, leading four freshmen who combined for 20 points. Five-foot-11 forward Cadence Singleton chipped in five points, Brooklyn Carter four and Tatum McFarland hit a 3-pointer during the Red Devils’ 25-point third quarter.
“I like it a lot. We knew they were a talented group,” Warren said. “I don’t know if we quite expected them to be this — prepared’s not the right word — but they’re gym rats and they’re coachable.They’ve had a huge effect on our upperclassmen. They’ve almost given a second life to Kelsie and Nan and KP [Kiersten Poor] because the groups like each other so much. They feed off the older kids and the older kids feed off of them.”
Added Garcia: “They’re going to be really good, especially as they get older. Now, they’re just kind of finding their roles. I always want to support ‘em, make sure they know I’ve got their back.
Ten different Jeff players got in the scoring column. Senior Kiersten Poor and sophomore Lilly Haire chipped in seven points apiece.
“It’s a fun way to win. We have such a competitive balance with this group. In practice, they’re going back and forth from varsity to JV. Every kid knows if you don’t show up to practice and do what you’re supposed to do, somebody’s gonna take your minutes. Then to watch kids on the bench be the biggest cheerleaders to the kids that might be playing in front of them,” Warren said.
As for that 100th win milestone?
“It’s fun. I didn’t even know until one of my assistants told me after Wednesday’s game I was at 99,” Warren said. “So I had a few people text me today. I didn’t think about it once.”
Jeff returns to action today against Castle.
“Castle’s tough, they play hard, they get after you. We’ve seen a lot of zone the last two nights and I don’t think they’re going to do that. If we share it like that, I don’t care you what defense you play against us, we have a chance to do well,” Warren said.
