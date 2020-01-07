JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville senior standout Nan Garcia will miss the remainder of the season — and with it, the conclusion of her prep career — due to a knee injury.
Garcia went down in the second quarter of the Red Devils’ Dec. 27 game against Mooresville in the Columbus North Invitational. She went for an MRI last week and Monday she received the results — she suffered a torn ACL and a strained MCL.
“Nan took it pretty hard, but she was in pretty good spirits when she came to practice tonight,” Jeff coach Mike Warren said.
The 6-foot forward was averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Red Devils, who lost senior point guard Kelsie James to an ACL injury of her own earlier this season.
“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Warren said. “We’ve already gone through it once with Kelsie, now to lose one of the very best players in the state, and one who’s very special, and important, to me … it’s almost like it’s happening to your daughter.”
Garcia, the two-time reigning NTSPY Player of the Year and a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team last summer, was a four-year starter for Jeff. The Penn State-signee will finish her career with nearly 1,300 points and more than 600 rebounds.
“It’s hard on our kids to lose a player of that caliber,” Warren said.
According to Warren, Garcia will have surgery to repair her knee next week.
“She’s not broken, she’s just hurt,” he said. “She still gets to have an unbelievable education for free and play Division I basketball.”
Warren said Garcia, who had figured to be a member of the Indiana All-Star team that plays in June, will likely now head to Penn State shortly after graduation.
“She should be ready by the beginning of next year, their start of practice,” he said. “The timing is atrocious for us, but not for her future.”
The loss of Garcia, on top of that of James, is a brutal blow for a team that began the season with aspirations of a sectional title, and more. The Red Devils (11-5), who had been ranked in the Top 10 of both the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class poll and the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 4A poll most of the season, lost the game in which Garcia was injured, and their following two at Columbus. They have seven games remaining in the regular season beginning with tonight’s home game against 3A No. 3 Salem.
“We do have seven games to kind of figure it out,” Warren said. “We have to do our best to piece it together. We might have a change in style, or a change in philosophy a little bit … some kids have to find the silver lining and play better.
“We’ve practiced well the last couple days. I don’t know how it’s going to translate into games, but they’ve done a nice job the last couple of days of bouncing back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.