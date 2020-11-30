GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Gasaway has been a welcome addition for the Dragons

SELLERSBURG — To say that Marissa Gasaway has been a welcome addition to Silver Creek would be an understatement.
In only five games, the 6-foot senior forward has made a major impact, providing scoring, rebounding, defense — as well as laughs — for the Dragons, who are unbeaten, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and have Mid-Southern Conference as well as state title aspirations.
“Marissa’s been amazing,” Silver Creek senior guard Jaclyn Emly said. “She’s so tall, that’s what we’ve been missing here forever.”
Gasaway spent her first three years of high school across the river at Louisville Eastern. As a freshman she averaged 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game for the Eagles before taking a big leap as a sophomore, putting up 11.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Last season, she averaged 17.4 points and 14 rebounds before transferring to Creek for her senior year.
“We’ve been wanting to switch schools and my mom found Silver Creek, so I’m here. I really had no say in it, but I’m happy I’m here because I’m learning way more,” Gasaway said. “The teachers have helped me a lot. ... My grades at Eastern vs. here, way better. Way better.
“Plus it’s fun. Very fun.”
Gasaway is the third key transfer into Creek in a year-and-a-half, joining the Striverson sisters (Alana, now a senior forward, and Kynidi, now a junior point guard), who transferred from Louisville Male for the 2019-20 school year. They helped the Dragons set a program record for victories (21) last season, which ended with a last-second loss to eventual 3A runner-up Salem in the Charlestown Sectional final. The sisters are also former AAU teammates of Gasaway.
“Alana and Kynidi, they feel like they’ve been here forever and really they’ve been here a year-and-a-half maybe,” Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “And same thing with Marissa. It feels like she’s stepped right in and she’s fit right in really well with our kids.”
Both on, and off, the hardwood.
“On the court I bring rebounds, and I definitely run the floor so as soon as somebody looks up, literally, I’m there and they can just throw it in the air and I’ll jump and get it,” Gasaway said. “Off the floor I bring laughter.”
Gasaway is averaging 13.4 points and 14 rebounds through five games for the Dragons.
“She’s getting rebounds constantly. They just go to her hands and she puts it back. And when she gets collapsed on, she kicks it back out. She’s just been amazing because we can pressure the ball and she’ll block’em like she did tonight,” Emly said after Creek’s first win over North Harrison in eight years last Wednesday night. “It’s just nice because we can rely on her to do that stuff and we don’t have to worry and be spinning around and all that.”
“Her presence in the middle, on offense and defense, it just opens the floor so much, because A), on defense it’s hard to score over top of her. We can really pressure and generate a lot of people at her because she’s such a good shot-blocker and just a presence in the paint,” Schoen said. “Then on offense, if she’s one-one, we talk about it all the time, ‘If you’re one-on-one in the halfcourt go score. If you’re one-on-two you’ve got great shooters all around you.’ Basketball’s a fun game to watch and play when the ball’s going in and coming back out. She just brings that presence in the middle that we can throw it in there and can get a bucket or a foul. But she’s also such a good passer that she sees the floor so well that our shooters just have to get to their spots, spot-up and play P-I-G. So it’s nice to have that option.”
The Dragons already had plenty of options, returning all five starters from last season. So Gasaway’s arrival meant that one of them had to move to the bench. That player was senior Savannah Kirchgessner, who had been a starter each of her first three years. She accepted her new role with open arms, though.
“I sat her down (before the season to talk about it) and she said, ‘I just want to win,’” Schoen recently recalled. “She’s been great.
”We’re blessed here at Silver Creek, not only do we have really good kids, but they want to win. They really do. This group here, not just my team, but across the board — the (girls’) soccer team went to semistate and volleyball went to semistate. The boys’ basketball team won a state championship and who knows what’ll happen next. The baseball team has won and the softball team has won. Winning breeds winning and it’s beautiful. ... The culture inside these walls is ridiculous and that’s the thing that I can say that helps when you get a new kid like Marissa. She comes in and our kids, they want to win, whatever it means, they want to win.”