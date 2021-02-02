PEKIN — Sophomore guard Dahja Gaines scored five points — including the game-winning two — in the final 2 minutes, 29 seconds to lift Clarksville to a 36-34 win over Providence in the first round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional tournament Tuesday night.
“She’s a young kid, but she’s played a lot minutes for us,” first-year Generals coach Amanda Carmichael said of Gaines. “She’s bought in and continued to get better.”
Thanks to its first postseason win in 12 years, Clarksville (8-15) advances to take on the host Musketeers (11-9) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal. Crawford County (8-15), which outlasted Austin 48-37 in Tuesday night’s second first-round game, will face Henryville (7-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second semi.
The Generals led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 26-19 at the end of three periods before the Pioneers rallied to tie the game in the final frame.
Turnovers and poor shooting had Providence playing from behind for much of the game. Trailing 29-24 midway through the fourth quarter, Providence tied it up with a Lillie Weber 3-pointer, which was immediately followed by a steal and layup by senior guard Lauren Castleberry at the 4-minute mark.
“I was proud of her, she stepped up and made some big shots,” Providence coach Brad Burden said of Castleberry, the team’s lone senior. “We’re going to miss her in our program because of her leadership.”
Moments later it was 31-all when Gaines took over for the Generals. She hit 3 of 4 free throws – shot like a jumper — to put Clarksville up 34-31.
Castleberry answered with a 3 to tie it at 34 with 1:25 to play. Gaines responded with her game-winner — a 10-foot jumper with a minute left.
Providence had chances to score in the final minute, but couldn’t convert as Clarksville avenged a 51-15 Jan. 8 loss to the Pioneers.
“I always knew this was a great group of kids,” said Carmichael, whose team posted its eighth victory — the program’s most since the 2006-07 season. “They’ve come together and given our seniors a chance to play another game.”
The Pioneers got off to a good start. A 3-pointer by freshman guard Sydney Waldron helped Providence to a 5-0 lead in the opening two minutes of the game.
Clarksville answered with a 9-0 run. Six-foot senior center Jasmine Walker, who missed the earlier meeting between the two teams, capped the run with a pair of baskets to make it 9-5. Walker would prove to be a spark on offense, as well as a stopper on defense.
“She’s a huge difference-maker,” Carmichael said of Walker. “Teams have to play us differently with her in the middle, she’s our leading scorer and leading rebounder. The kids play with a lot more confidence with her in the middle.”
It was a sloppy and physical first half, but turnovers proved to be more of a problem for Providence in the second quarter. While the Pioneers struggled, a putback by Walker gave the Generals an 18-9 lead with six minutes left in the half.
“Clarksville did a good job defensively so you’ve got to give them credit,” said Burden. “Walker was a handful and they had kids step up and make shots.”
Providence got its only points of the period when sophomore guard Kate Weber hit a 3 to make it 18-12, which was the halftime score.
At the break, the Pioneers had more turnovers (13) than points.
Clarksville continued to hold a steady lead throughout the third quarter, taking a 26-19 lead going into the fourth.
The Pioneers showed a sense of urgency to start the final quarter. A 3 by Kate Weber, and a steal and layup by Waldron, made it a single possession game (26-24). It was the first of two five-point runs by the Pioneers in the fourth quarter.
Providence (7-16) would go on to tie the game but never led after 5-2 in the first quarter.
“I wasn’t about taking them lightly, it was about Clarksville playing well and our shots didn’t fall,” said Burden, whose team lost nine of its first 10 games before winning 6 of 12 to close the regular season. “They kept fighting and kept learning, kept working hard all year.”
For the game, Walker scored a game-high 14 points and Gaines added eight points to lead the Generals. Providence was paced by Waldron’s nine.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL Tuesday’s first-round game CLARKSVILLE 36, PROVIDENCE 34
Clarksville 13 5 8 10 — 36
Providence 9 3 7 15 — 34
Clarksville (8-15): Kylie Perez 7, Jasmine Walker 14, Alyssa Leezer 2, Carlye Nixe 5, Dahja Gaines 8.
Providence (7-16): Kate Weber 8, Hailey Crisp 6, Sydney Waldron 9, Lauren Castleberry 8, Lillie Weber 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Perez, Nixe); Providence 6 (K. Weber 2, Castleberry 2, Waldron, L. Weber).
