NEW ALBANY — New Albany head coach Tammy Geron has announced her resignation.
Geron guided the Bulldogs to a 103-100 record in nine seasons on the job, including a 7-15 mark in the 2019-20 campaign, which concluded with a 72-27 loss to Bedford North Lawrence this past Friday night in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
In an open letter addressed to the “Lady Bulldog Family of past, present and future,” posted on the team’s Twitter page Monday, Geron wrote that “after much consideration and prayer, I will be stepping down and pursuing an opportunity outside of coaching/education.”
“My heart aches leaving this part behind but only because a part of my heart will forever be a Bulldog. I wish nothing but the best for New Albany High School and this basketball program,” she wrote.
Reached by cell phone Monday night, Geron, who teaches business education (including personal finance and accounting) at New Albany, said she has accepted a corporate accounting job.
Geron previously spent two years as the head coach at Scottsburg and five as an assistant at Floyd Central before coming to New Albany, where she was an assistant for two years before taking over the reigns of the program in the 2011-12 season.
Geron led New Albany to a 16-6 mark in her first season, which ended with a 48-36 loss to Bedford North Lawrence in the sectional final. That was followed by back-to-back losing seasons, before Geron guided the ‘Dogs to three straight winning campaigns. The 2017-18 team finished 12-12, falling 50-49 to BNL in the sectional semifinals. After suffering heavy graduation losses, New Albany went 6-18 last season. This season’s squad, which featured only two seniors, was 4-5 in mid-December before losing 10 of its final 13.
In her letter, Geron said what she will miss most are “the memories of a ball bouncing in the gym, the sound of the swish of the net, squeaky sneakers, cheers from the bench, laughter from the locker room, words of support and encouragement, the road trips, team dinners, hugs of celebration, tears of defeat, the knock at the door, the call/text to have a talk but most importantly for calling me Coach! I have shared the journey with so many young girls falling in love with the game of basketball here at New Albany, the game that made me who I am today.”
She expounded on those thoughts Monday night.
“I put a lot of time and effort and a lot of sacrifice into the program at New Albany. I’m not from here, but it’s definitely become a home to me,” Geron said. “I was able to build great relationships with kids, parents and families. It’s definitely a difficult decision at the end of the day, though it’s one that I believe is in my best interest in moving forward and allowing myself to grow and do something I need to do to fulfill myself.”
