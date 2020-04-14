NEW ALBANY — Shelby Gliebe is trading one area bench for another.
After one year at the helm of Clarksville, Gliebe was officially named the new head coach at New Albany on Monday night. Her hiring was approved during a virtual meeting of the New Albany-Floyd County school board.
"There is such a rich history of success in the New Albany program, and I look forward to building upon that as soon as we can get back in the gym," the 27-year-old Gliebe said. "As New Albany residents, my husband [Adam] and I are so excited to be part of this community, the girls' basketball program and the Bulldog family!"
Gliebe, whose maiden name is Miller, is a former standout at South Central High School, where she scored 1,691 career points for the Rebels. She went on to become the all-time leading scorer, and a two-time All-Great Lakes Valley Conference first-team selection, at NCAA Division II Maryville University in St. Louis.
After she finished her playing career in 2015, Gliebe worked for the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy in St. Louis before returning to Southern Indiana. She was an assistant at Lanesville for one season before taking over at Clarksville.
Gliebe guided the Generals to a 4-19 — a four-win improvement from 2018-19 — mark this past season.
“I learned a lot about myself as a coach, especially working with different personalities, as far as teenage girls and assistant coaches,” she said. “It made me realize how much I enjoy relationships and building a program, and how much I enjoy coaching. It’s something I truly have a passion for.”
At New Albany she replaces Tammy Geron, who resigned at the end of this past season after guiding the Bulldogs to a 103-100 record in nine years on the job.
"Coach Gliebe made it known that she wanted to lead our program from the top down," New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister said. "Her energy will be contagious not only to our student-athletes at New Albany, but also players in all levels of our program."
Gliebe takes over a program that hasn't won a sectional since 2002 and, after four consecutive non-losing seasons from 2014-18, has gone 13-33 the past two.
"My first [goal] is just trying to navigate how you come into a program virtually, and trying to build those relationships with the girls and getting a coaching staff in place," Gliebe said. "I really just want to start a foundation of building relationships with the high-school level girls, and with the lower levels as well."
