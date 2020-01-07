FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central built a double-digit lead, then held off visiting New Washington for a 32-28 triumph Tuesday night.
“We did enough; I’m proud of the effort,” Floyd Central coach Randy Gianfagna said.
Leading 12-8 at the break, the Highlanders surged early in the third quarter behind the play of freshman guard Mandy Hess. Hess knocked down a 3-pointer, hit two free throws and a 2-point field goal — a personal 7-0 run — as the Highlanders pushed their advantage to 19-9.
It was 20-11 when junior guard Sophie Gasaway and sophomore guard Kendall Brown scored to close out the third quarter, putting Floyd ahead 13 heading into the final frame.
New Washington didn’t quit, though. Forward Kalin Campbell started the fourth quarter with a basket, then guard Taylor James added a steal, a field goal and a 3-pointer to trim the margin to 24-18 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game.
“It was good to see us have a sense of urgency you need in that situation,” Mustangs coach Kirsti Holloway said.
With the Mustangs extending their zone defense, Floyd Central answered when 6-0 freshman forward Callie Jo Celichowski got an over-the-top pass from senior guard Kalissa Fosskuhl for a baseline basket that made it 26-18.
“She got us a nice couple of assists, she did what a senior point guard is supposed to do,” Gianfagna said of Fosskuhl, who settled the Highlanders down the stretch.
New Washington kept coming. A field goal by guard Mackenzie Krouse and another 3 from James made it a one-possession game (26-23) with 4:08 left. Again, Floyd Central had an answer. This time it was a field goal by Brown and another Fosskuhl-to-Celichowski pass for zone-busting baseline basket that made it 30-23 with 1:40 to play. It was 30-25 when Fosskuhl hit two throws inside the final minute to help ice it.
New Washington’s James got the game off to a fast start. Her 3-pointer at the 6:25 mark of the first quarter put the Mustangs up 3-0. After that, neither team could find the basket and it was 3-1 at the end of the quarter.
An indication of just how little offensive production there was in the first half – when Hess hit a 3 with 5:25 to play in the second quarter, it was the Highlanders' first field goal of the game and it cut the New Washington lead to one (5-4).
With offense hard to come by, Floyd Central turned to its defense. A steal by Hess led to a fast-break basket by Fosskuhl and the Highlanders had their first lead of the game, 6-5, with 4:50 left in the half.
A 3 by Brown, followed soon thereafter by a Fosskuhl free throw, helped Floyd Central to a 10-5 lead.
New Wash answered with a pair of free throws from Grace Ellison to make it 10-7. The Highlanders led 12-8 at halftime.
For the game, Hess tallied 10 points to lead Floyd Central (4-10). James scored 12 points to pace the Mustangs (6-11).
Next up for Floyd Central is an interstate matchup at Louisville Ballard at 6 p.m. Thursday. New Washington hosts Providence next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.