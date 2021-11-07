GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders hope for winning season

FLOYDS KNOBS — After four consecutive losing seasons, Floyd Central is hoping to get back on the winning track in 2021-22.
Fourth-year head coach Randy Gianfagna is feeling optimistic about the Highlanders’ chances.
“I like our length and I like our pieces,” he said. “We’ll see how it comes together. We’re a work in progress, but I’m excited.
“We have a lot of energy. We’ve just talked about playing for each other and having a lot of fun. ... We are having more competitive practices, and that’s been helpful. ... We’re trying to get a little better each week.”
With the return of three starters, and several other key reserves, the Highlanders should — at the very least — have a good shot at bettering last season’s 7-15 mark.
Back to lead the way are seniors Keegan Kaiser and Kendall Brown, as well as junior Callie Jo Celichowski.
Kaiser, a 5-foot-9 combo guard, is entering her fourth season as a starter. She averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and more than two assists a game in 2020-21 on her way to earning All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention for the second straight year.
“She’s a our vocal leader,” Gianfagna said. “She’ll run the show for us. And with some of our pieces, hopefully she can play off the ball too.”
Kaiser will be joined in the backcourt by Brown, a softball standout whose speed translates to the hardwood.
“Kendall Brown, she’s a one-man fast break,” Gianfagna said.
Gianfagna hopes his team, led by Kaiser and Brown, will be improved on the perimeter this season.
“We spent a lot of time shooting this summer,” he said. “So hopefully we’ll shoot it better than we have (in the past). And we do have some speed in some specific spots.”
That could help open up the middle for the 6-2 Celichowski.
“There’s not a lot of 6-2 kids out there,” said Gianfagna, whose team opened the season with a 57-48 loss at Columbus East on Saturday.
Another key returnee from last season is junior forward Kennedy Emerson, who should play a larger role in 2021-22.
Several newcomers could contribute. Included among those are a pair of freshmen — guard Samara Miller and forward Nora Gibson.
One big key for the Highlanders this season, Gianfagna believes, will be making the right plays at the right times.
“In key moments, we have to make the right decisions,” he said. “There’s a fine line between winning and losing. How do you flip that switch to get it going?”
The Highlanders, who play four of their first five games on the road, host Austin tonight before visiting Charlestown on Thursday night.