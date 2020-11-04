ELIZABETH — A fast start propelled Floyd Central to a 61-21 win at South Central in the season-opener for both Wednesday night.
The Highlanders led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to the 40-point win.
Kendall Brown tallied 12 points to pace Floyd while Grace Suer added 10. Ten other players scored for the Highlanders, who led 40-12 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 9-0 in the third quarter.
The only problems Floyd Central had were at the free throw line, where the Highlanders were a collective 7 for 28.
Floyd (1-0) begins Hoosier Hills Conference play when it hosts Columbus East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 61, SOUTH CENTRAL 21
Floyd Central 22 18 9 12 — 61
South Central 3 9 0 9 — 21
Floyd Central (1-0): Sophie Gasaway 3, Laney Siewert 2, Grace Suer 10, Kendall Brown 12, Maddy Hamelman 2, Keegan Kaiser 1, Callie Jo Celichowski 6, Kennedy Emerson 4, Mandy Hess 8, Peyton Kochert 6, Hallie Mosier 2, Madi Wood 4.
South Central (0-1): Makay Patterson 4, Kendall Kiper 5, Lily Boley 10, Millie Spencer 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Kochert 2, Gasaway, Wood); South Central 1 (Boley).
