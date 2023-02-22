GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Hinton, Eagles eyeing history

LANESVILLE — Lanesville will be looking to make history Saturday morning when it faces Bethany Christian in the Class A state championship game.
Fortunately for the No. 1-ranked Eagles, their head coach has a little experience in that regard.
Angie Hinton, who has posted an impressive 115-19 record in five years as the Lanesville bench boss, guided New Albany to its first — and only — girls’ 4A title in 1999. While that magical season is more than two decades in the past, Hinton has vivid memories of taking the Bulldogs to the pinnacle of high school basketball success.
“That was a pretty special year,” she recalled with a smile earlier this week. “We coached that group since they were in elementary school. Not only were we able to win the state championship, and the tournament of champions the following weekend, but we ended up undefeated. Our JV team was also undefeated that year. Most importantly, those girls grew up to be successful women beyond the basketball court and that is something that makes me very proud.”
A key player on that New Albany title team was Lacy (Farris) Crosier. Her daughter, Hadley, is a starting guard for the Eagles (27-2), who’ll face the Bruins (24-3) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“While I was helping coach my daughter (Hallie)’s teams in the North Harrison system, we would run into Lacy and she kept telling me I should look into coming to Lanesville,” said Hinton, who was an assistant on the Lady Cats’ 3A state runner-up teams in 2016 and 2017. “I kept telling her no, but she and some others were persistent. After Hallie finished playing at North, we decided to come here with the idea of trying to develop the kids and hopefully make them better by putting in our system and seeing if we could have some success with that.”
Hadley Crosier, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, is the second-leading scorer for the Eagles at 9.9 points per game. Her mom told her she has things easier than it was at New Albany in the late 1990s.
“Mom has told me that Coach Hinton has gotten softer compared to when she played for her,” Crosier said with a grin. “She has shared some stories about her state team, but I’ve asked a lot of questions this season about her journey, especially the closer we got to sectional. She just tells me to play hard and have fun. She knows the coaches have us prepared for this and we’ve all been working for this since second grade.”
Lanesville was in the midst of 12 straight losing seasons before Hinton arrived in 2018. Not only did the Eagles post a winning record (18-7) that first season, but also they hoisted a sectional championship trophy for the first time in program history.
“There was some talent at the high-school level when we got here and we had success with our system and achieved some goals that had never been reached here before,” Hinton said. “The kids really worked hard and changed the culture here. We always said that at New Albany that the kids had to learn how to win in order to change the culture. If kids learn how to win some, they’ll go out and work to get even better.”
Hinton was quick to point out that it takes a village, not just a few coaches with clipboards, to truly achieve great things. She's found that in the close-knit Harrison County community.
“There are a lot of good families here that had put a lot of time in with these kids when they were younger,” said Hinton, who will be trying to become just the third coach to win a state championship at two different schools. “I had great support at New Albany and it’s been the same here at Lanesville. We have big community support. They have reached in their pockets and whatever the kids need, the people are there for them. I can’t thank them enough. It takes support from the outside, from within the walls of your school and then the parents and kids buying in.”
The Eagles have another Bulldog connection in Heather (Edwards) Sonner, who played on New Albany’s 1987 softball state title team. Heather’s daughter, Morgan, is a 6-1 senior center who averages 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.
“Even though it was a different sport, Mom’s given me good advice to not be nervous, keep my composure on the court and just play my game in the state tournament,” Sonner said. “We always feel very prepared for every game. We expect to win, that’s the biggest difference with Coach Hinton.”
Hinton said her family has, and will, always be her number one priority. She cites wanting to spend more time with her kids as the reason she stepped away from New Albany in 2001.
“I didn’t want to cheat them out of the time that I needed to give them,” the 58-year-old said. “Now, all these years later, it’s pretty special to have (my husband) Joe and Hallie coaching with me. On top of that, this is a very tight-knit team with great chemistry.”
Joe Hinton, who coached the Floyd Central boys from 1967 to 1998, is an Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer with over 500 wins to his credit. Combine his wealth of knowledge with Hallie’s experience of playing in two state finals while at North Harrison, and senior forward Linzie Wernert said her team knows it’s well-prepared for every game.”
“Coach Hinton will sometimes send us film stuff at 2 a.m. She’s constantly breaking down our opponents for us, just constantly preparing us for exactly what we need to do to be successful,” said Wernert, who averages team-highs in points (13.5 per game) and rebounds (7.7 rpg). “She is always preparing us to win a game, not just to play it. Of course we all want to play the game we love, but the coaches have taught us how to prepare to win every game, which is what we all want to do.”
As the Eagles prepare for the state championship game, both Hinton and Wernert distinctly remember the moment when they knew this season’s team would have what it took to reach Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“We went to a team camp at Vincennes (University) last summer and the competitiveness I saw out of the kids was impressive,” Hinton said. “Then this season we beat Tecumseh twice in the Vincennes Rivet holiday tourney. That was huge for us because they had knocked us out of the regional the last two seasons. I think that was when the kids, and us coaches, knew they could make a serious run in the state tournament this year.”
For Wernert and her teammates, they saw the turning point that sparked this remarkable season even before last summer.
“Losing by just one point last year to (Tecumseh), the team that won state, really motivated us to work extra hard this season to achieve our ultimate goal,” Wernert said. “We knew how close we were last year and we were all determined to put in that extra work to get to state.”