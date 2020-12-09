CAMPBELLSBURG — Riley Nunn tallied 23 points to lead Henryville to its first victory of the season, a 37-29 triumph at West Washington on Tuesday night.
Nunn hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Hornets, who also received six points from Kaitlyn D’Angelo.
Henryville (1-6) hosts Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
HENRYVILLE 37, WEST WASHINGTON 29Henryville (1-6): Nunn 23, D’Angelo 6, Thompson 4, Crick 2, Roberts 2.
West Washington (3-5): Makenzie Brown 16, Griffits 4, Hall 4, Madison Brown 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Nunn 3), West Washington 2 (Johnson, Griffits).
