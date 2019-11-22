HENRYVILLE — Riley Nunn scored 23 points and assisted on the game-winning basket by Allison Horn as Henryville held off visiting New Washington for a 43-41 win in the Southern Athletic Conference-opener for both teams Friday night.
“They definitely are two of my leaders,” Hornets coach Tuesday Guernsey said of Nunn and Horn. “They know what to do and when to do it. They’re well-seasoned players.”
Nunn and Horn had the composure to help Henryville down the stretch as the Mustangs had fought back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 41 on a driving basket by guard Taylor James with 28 seconds left in the game.
On the ensuing possession, Horn had a back-door break to the basket and caught an arching pass from Nunn for a layup with 11 seconds remaining.
New Washington had a chance to tie, or win it, in the final seconds but couldn’t convert.
“Hopefully it showed us we can battle,” New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway said of her team’s comeback attempt. “You have to work through adversity."
New Wash (3-4, 0-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a pair of baskets and an offensive rebound by guard Grace Ellison. Henryville answered as Nunn had a field goal and two free throws to help tie it at 6.
Nunn then was key to a surge as Henryville (3-1, 1-0) took control late in the first quarter. The Hornets led 9-7 as Nunn had a steal, a field goal and a 3-pointer to help Henryville close the quarter with a 7-0 run, giving the Hornets a 16-7 lead.
Early in the second quarter, a steal and fast break by Horn led to a basket by Nunn. Moments later the two guards combined on a steal that led to a bucket by Horn as Henryville surged to a 20-9 lead with 2:25 left in the half.
It proved to be the Hornets' largest lead of the game. But it didn’t last.
The lead was still in double digits (21-11) at the 1:50 mark when the Hornets went cold. New Washington took advantage.
A field goal by forward Kalin Campbell and a steal and fast-break layup by forward Makynsie Barger were part of a 5-0 run to end the half and the Mustangs trailed 21-16 at the break.
It was 21-18 early in the third quarter when Nunn broke a 4-minute, 20-second scoring drought for the Hornets. Her 3-pointer made it a six-point game, but the Mustangs kept coming. A 3 by New Washington guard Mackenzie Krouse inside the final minute cut the deficit to three (29-26) going into the fourth quarter.
Midway through the fourth it looked as if the Hornets would be able to withstand the New Wash comeback as a field goal by sophomore Kaitlyn D’Angelo put the hosts on top 36-28 with 4:40 left in the game.
But there was no quit in the Mustangs. Three-pointers by James and Krouse cut the deficit to four (38-34) at the 3:50 mark.
It was 40-37 when a put-back by Campbell made it a one-point game with 46 seconds left. Moments later a free throw by Nunn put the Hornets up two. That set up the game-tying basket — the first deadlock since 6-all — by James.
“We just had to keep our heads up and stay positive,” Guernsey said.
For the game, Horn added eight points for the Hornets. New Washington was led by Campbell’s 12 points, Ellison, Krouse and Barger scored eight points each.
Henryville hosts Tri at 6:30 p.m. tonight. New Washington hosts Charlestown at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 43, NEW WASHINGTON 41
New Washington 7 9 10 15—41
Henryville 16 5 8 14—43
New Washington (3-4, 0-1): Grace Ellison 8, Makynsie Barger 8, Kalin Campbell 12, Mackenzie Krouse 8, Taylor James 5.
Henryville (3-1, 1-0): Allison Horn 8, Riley Nunn 23, Anna Knecht 4, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 5, Dilyn Roberts 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (Nunn 2); New Washington 3 (Krouse 2, James).
JV: New Washington 37, Henryville 14.
