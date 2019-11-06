HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville jumped out to an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to a 49-6 win over Rock Creek in the season-opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Junior Riley Nunn scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the opening period. Anna Knecht added eight points for the Hornets, who gave new coach Tuesday Guernsey a victory in her debut.
Maisy Reliford led the Lions with three points.
“Right now we are just in learning mode," Rock Creek coach Camille Leach said. "We were down two starters and that hurt us. Despite the lopsided score, I am proud of how hard my girls played. They kept at it and showed improvement as the game progressed. That’s the most important thing right now. We are taking it one day at a time and focusing on learning the game of basketball itself.”
Friday night the Hornets (1-0) host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. while the Lions (0-1) play at Jennings County at the same time.
.
HENRYVILLE 49, ROCK CREEK 6
Rock Creek 2 1 0 3— 6
Henryville 18 9 14 8—49
Rock Creek (0-1): Maisy Reliford 3, Leah Thompson 2, Tiffany Miller 1.
Henryville (1-0): Riley Nunn 11, Anna Knecht 8, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 6, Allison Horn 5, Esmerelda Ruiz 5, Avery King 4, Mary Crick 4, Alli Thompson 4, Dilyn Roberts 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Ruiz 1).
